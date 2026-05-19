GivMoo Unlocks The Opportunity To Join Their Mission With A Revenue Share Capital Fundraise

GivMoo officially launches their $2M Reg D 506(c) Offering to Accredited Investors

EDGEWATER, Md., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GivMoo is the live, operational marketplace launched in October 2025. It is a purpose-built e-commerce marketplace where the profits flow back to nonprofits.

A First Of Its Kind Online Marketplace: Where the Mission Is the Product.

GivMoo is not merely another online marketplace; it was built exclusively for nonprofits. Shoppers find everything they'd expect from other major retailers, but what differentiates GivMoo is the fact that every dollar of profit goes back to the organizations, communities, and causes the shoppers care about. GivMoo eliminates the overhead, complexity, and cost barriers that limit nonprofit growth by creating a self-sustaining ecosystem where every purchase fuels a purpose.

Why is this important? It makes it easier for nonprofit organizations to use the sale of products as a means to supplement their fundraising efforts. Instead of spending staff time, energy and advertising dollars to drive growth and generate funds, with GivMoo nonprofits can do it for a fraction of the cost. They have a solid business plan in place, and are ready to execute the next phase of their plan.

As a part of their growth strategy, they are raising capital through a clean Revenue Share structure - so investors back the marketplace, fund the mission, and share the return. GivMoo is poised to redefine the world of shopping and giving, by marrying the two into one seamless action.

The Powerhouse Team Behind GivMoo

GivMoo is a woman led company; CEO Martiel Traczyk Beatty is a seasoned marketing strategist, business development expert, and creative systems builder with over 15 years of experience in branding, advertising, and go-to-market planning. Her career spans across sectors from launching The ART academy, an inclusive arts education platform, to leading major marketing campaigns for nonprofits and social enterprises. She brings an impressive blend of cultural intelligence, analytical thinking and business acumen to her work.

At GivMoo, Martiel leads communications, brand development, marketing strategy, and client engagement. Her approach is rooted in elevating marginalized voices, building meaningful narratives and helping nonprofits expand their reach without sacrificing their values.

Her partner, COO Evan Parnell is an operations specialist with a track record of scaling organizations through startup and growth phases; driving 10x revenue growth while reducing costs by 15–50% through process optimization. He's raised over $1M in capital, grown revenues from $400K to $4M within five years, and has helped multiple teams double output without increasing headcount by automating workflows and modernizing legacy systems.

Evan brings his expertise in process optimization, regulatory compliance (ISO 9001 & 17025, cGMP), project and quality management, and cross-functional team development to GivMoo.

Together, they have assembled a team that is fully capable of bringing GivMoo's growth and development plans to full fruition. With the dream team in place, they are ready to begin the next phase.

Exclusive Investment Opportunity for Accredited Investors

As part of its ambitious growth strategy, GivMoo is launching their Revenue Share Reg D 506(c) fundraise on May 19th. They are seeking $2,000,000, with a minimum investment of $25,000.

Join GivMoo in Transforming the Online Shopping & Non-Profit Marketplace

GivMoo is reshaping how people buy online, by empowering nonprofit organizations to build sustainable and recurring revenue from everyday purchases. They are reaching out to investors to "back the marketplace, fund the mission, and share the return", and have a detailed business plan ready to share with qualified investors.

This fundraise is for accredited investors only. This is not an offer to sell securities. Terms do apply.

For more information on the investment round, please visit: https://givmoo.com/invest.

About GivMoo

GivMoo is the online marketplace built exclusively for nonprofit organizations. Through the platform, shoppers can find many of the products they expect from major retailers because it's designed to remove the barriers that often limit peoples' ability to easily support causes they care about. GivMoo eliminates the overhead, complexity, and upfront costs typically associated with selling merchandise online for nonprofits.

Media Contact:

Raelene Dugger

+1 (916)-538-2475

[email protected]

https://givmoo.com

SOURCE GivMoo