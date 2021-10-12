Givsly Kicks-off Second Annual "Season Without Swag," Providing an Alternative to Traditional Corporate Holiday Gifting

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Givsly, the 2021 honoree for Fast Company's "World-Changing Ideas Awards," announced the return of their highly successful holiday program, "Season Without Swag." The program serves as an alternative to company-branded holiday gifts that are often duplicative or largely unused. Instead, this unique initiative provides a turn-key, sustainable solution for participants to remain charitably active through the Holiday season.

Givsly, the leading platform for companies looking to connect for business while giving back, offers organizations a transparent way to eliminate waste while supporting company values and culture. Companies who choose to participate can give their clients an option to donate through Givsly's platform rather than receive a material gift that may not be used or wanted. Donations are made to a selected group of nonprofits when the participating client chooses to opt out of the swag. Additional components to the Holiday push include donation bins at partnering agencies, a promotional calendar to highlight Executive features available for meetings throughout the season, and a branded agency donation leaderboard for friendly industry competition.

"Adding purpose and charitable giving into any company strategy is a proven way to increase business conversions and have higher employee engagement," said Chad Hickey, Givsly Founder and CEO. "We're excited to offer a clear, real solution to curbing waste this year, addressing workplace cultures that strive to be better."

"FOX is proud to once again partner with Givsly for our second annual Season without Swag sponsorship. We saw first-hand how impactful this worthwhile and meaningful initiative was to so many last year, and we are honored to support it again with the hope of making a difference in the lives of those in need in 2021," added Marianne Gambelli, President, Advertising Sales, Fox Corporation and a Season Without Swag 2021 sponsor.

Additional sponsoring companies include Big Happy, Cardlytics, Dish Media, Facebook, Group Nine Media, Hearst Magazines, Mobilefuse, NBCUniversal, Taboola, Tivo, and Undertone.

"Mindshare was one of the first agencies to support the inaugural Season Without Swag. Since then, we've had the privilege of partnering with Givsly year-round so that our employees can give back to the charities of their choice. We're proud to see the industry come together like this again, and in doing so, support a wide range of causes from education, to sustainability, to fighting food insecurity, and more," said Amanda Richman, North America CEO, Mindshare, one of the partner agencies for the initiative.

In addition to Mindshare, participating agencies showing their support for this year's Season Without Swag include Brainlabs, Dentsu, Hearts & Science, Initiative, m/Six, Mediahub, OMD, and PHD, amongst others.

To learn more, register, and join the movement, visit https://company.givsly.com/sws21/.

Givsly is a platform that empowers companies to produce better business connections and outcomes by giving back. By utilizing Givsly's suite of demand generation products, partners can connect in business while achieving corporate commitments to social impact. Launched in 2019, Givsly has worked with more than 400 companies to generate business connections that have driven over half a million dollars for over 200 nonprofits. To learn more, visit www.givsly.com.

