Givsly Renews Program Focusing on Underserved Students and Corporate Social Commitments

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Givsly and career readiness organization, SuitUp , will be partnering yet again for a Boot Camp series. Kicking off this month, the program aims to introduce marketing and advertising as a career option for students ages 10-18 living in underserved communities. After their wildly successful Summer 2021 Boot Camp, with over 750 students receiving mentorship and coaching from corporate professionals, Givsly and SuitUp have renewed their program for both winter and summer 2022.

"We couldn't control the crazy world we are living in, but what we could do was create a meaningful opportunity to engage the marketing, media, and technology industries in being part of a solution. A solution to the opportunity gap. A solution to the lack of diversity across a myriad of sectors. A solution to social mobility," explains Lauren Reilly, SuitUp Executive Director. "Givsly and SuitUp developed this Boot Camp in order to do what they do best: Drive outcomes, develop partnerships, and create meaningful relationships."

In short, each Boot Camp company sponsor will host a custom business competition for schools across the country. Professionals will coach students to create media campaigns--focusing on marketing, strategy, finance, and design. Student teams will pitch their campaigns to a panel of judges for a cash prize. This one-of-a-kind learning experience equips students with tangible skills that connect academic success with future career aspirations.

To date, Givsly and SuitUp's Boot Camp corporate sponsors include Meta, Dentsu Media, Fox, LiveRamp, SOCi, AdTheorent, and Spark Foundry. To learn more and participate in future Boot Camps, email [email protected] for more information.

Givsly is a values-based marketing platform that drives better business results through giving back to communities. By utilizing Givsly's suite of demand generation products, users are able to connect in business while achieving social impact commitments and expectations. Since its launch in April 2020, Givsly's platform works directly with more than 265 nonprofits and over 3,000 business professionals who are connecting based on values and giving back. The software was recognized in Fast Company's "World Changing Ideas Awards 2021." For more information, visit www.givsly.com .

