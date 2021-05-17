Giza Systems Awarded Installation & Services for the Sukari Gold Mine Solar Power Plant - The World's Largest Solar Hybrid Project at an off-Grid Mine for Centamin in Egypt

CAIRO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centamin plc, the mining company, has awarded juwi, a leading renewable specialist company, and Giza Systems, a leading systems integrator in the MEA region, the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts for its 36 MW solar farm and 7.5 MW battery-energy storage system at the Sukari gold mine, Eastern Desert in Egypt.

Giza Systems has been contracted to install the Sukari solar plant; while juwi has been contracted to design, supply and integrate the Sukari solar and battery plant into the current diesel power plant.

"We are extremely proud to have been awarded this project as a major reference in our renewables portfolio and yet another significant milestone marking our contribution in the power sector. We look forward to working closely with Centamin and juwi on this project to support in the reduction of fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions," stated Amr Sherif, General Manager of Transmission & Distribution Line of Business at Giza Systems.

The Sukari solar plant will be the largest hybrid solar project at an off-grid mining operation. The massive project is expected to reduce diesel fuel oil consumption by more than 22 million litres per year and lower carbon emissions by more than 60,000 tonnes CO2-e per year. It will also reduce operating costs and increase reliability of the power system. The project is scheduled to be commissioned late in H1 2022.

Mohamed Sedeek, Chief Operations Officer at Giza Systems said, "Our priority has always been on enabling our partners and clients transform their operations and business for real growth. This flagship project underpins the strength of our track record and our resolve in working on national projects that accelerate the transformation of these sectors for future growth and sustainability."

ABOUT GIZA SYSTEMS

Giza Systems, a leading systems integrator in the MEA region and digital transformation enabler, designs and deploys industry-specific technology solutions for asset-intensive industries such as the telecoms, utilities, oil and gas, hospitality and real estate among other market sectors. Our team of 1000 professionals are spread throughout the region with anchor offices in Cairo, Riyadh, Dubai, Doha, Nairobi, Dar-es-Salaam, Abuja, Kampala and New Jersey, allowing us to service an ever-increasing client base in over 40 countries.

SOURCE Giza Systems

Related Links

giasystems.com

