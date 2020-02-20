'Gizmo 4 President!' is a New Children's Election-Themed Book

JUPITER BEACH, Fla., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- America, meet canine presidential candidate Gizmo, a fun-loving, surfing dog who is sending a refreshingly positive message for parents and educators to discuss the election with their children while also diving into topics like bullying, ocean cleanup and overcoming challenges. Surf's Up Gizmo Children's Foundation shares this new book that presents Gizmo as a presidential candidate with extraordinary messages for children.

Author Suzanne Kline has teamed up with Dulce Da Costa, LCSW, a family therapist, in launching her fifth children's book, Gizmo 4 President! This timely election-themed book supports social and emotional learning by encouraging kids to use their voices to become leaders in their own way.

Gizmo's presidential platform reminds children about the importance of coastal conservation, an issue that is of significant concern to millions of citizens worldwide. Powered by a desire to clean up the oceans and save his sea buddies, Gizmo invites the reader to become ambassadors for marine life.

Author Suzanne Kline has teamed up with Dulce Da Costa, LCSW, a family therapist, in launching her fifth children's book, Gizmo 4 President! This timely election-themed book supports social and emotional learning by encouraging kids to use their voices to become leaders in their own way.

"I hope that America's children will get on board with Gizmo's leadership campaign, inspiring grown-ups--and maybe even powerful politicians—to be models of change and ambassadors for marine life," said Kline.

Kline and Da Costa's inspiration to create Gizmo 4 President! was born out of a mission to empower children to share their innovative ideas about recycling, compassion for sea life and caring about our oceans.

"We are thrilled to have Gizmo's newest adventure book be a powerful tool that educators and families can use to promote social and emotional learning, inside and outside the classroom. Children are encouraged to tap into their inner strength and wisdom to create compassionate ideas to save our seas," said Da Costa.

Gizmo 4 President! was released nationwide on President's Day 2020 and is available in print through Amazon and Barnes & Noble and as a read-along e-book.

Award-winning artist Jim Hunt brings Gizmo and his pals to life on each page of the story with spectacular, mixed-media cartoon illustrations, along with images of the real Gizmo.

Watch for Gizmo during his canine presidential campaign tour across America. You may spot Gizmo wearing his pup tux, featured on major media, appearing in schools and on the campaign trail in his cartoon character-wrapped Jeep Wrangler.

About the Surf's Up Gizmo Children's Foundation:

Author Suzanne Kline continues to serve children in our schools by donating her book royalties to benefit the Surf's Up Gizmo Children's Foundation, Inc.

Founded in 2016, the Surf's Up Gizmo Children's Foundation is a not-for-profit that donates books featuring surfing Gizmo and his pals to children's organizations, schools and libraries. The foundation's mission is to provide underserved children with creative and impactful books, supporting literacy and social-emotional learning initiatives in the schools and community.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Domenech, national strategies PR

(787) 587-3213 / edomenech@nspublicrelations.com

Related Images

gizmo-4-president.jpg

Gizmo 4 President!

Author Suzanne Kline has teamed up with Dulce Da Costa, LCSW, a family therapist, in launching her fifth children's book, Gizmo 4 President! This timely election-themed book supports social and emotional learning by encouraging kids to use their voices to become leaders in their own way.

SOURCE Surf's Up Gizmo Children's Foundation