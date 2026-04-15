Gizmo Raises $22 Million Series A to Make Learning Addictive for 13 Million Learners Worldwide

The new funding will be used to expand Gizmo's engineering and AI team to support growth in the US college market and accelerate product expansion to further serve students and deepen engagement across its global user base.

The Attention Economy Meets Education

With billions of students globally now learning on smartphones, the experience of studying for 16- to 21-year-olds preparing for high-stakes exams has remained largely unchanged. Meanwhile, the platforms they spend hours on daily are constantly evolving, and have mastered the science of engagement: personalisation, instant feedback, social connection, and variable rewards.

Gizmo was founded on a bold idea: what if the same AI techniques that make social media endlessly scrollable could make learning endlessly engaging, creating a new kind of screen time?

"We're not fighting for less screen time — we're fighting for better screen time," said Petros Christodoulou, co-founder and CEO, Gizmo. "People aren't addicted to their phones; they're addicted to progress, novelty, social connection, and reward. Gizmo redirects that energy toward something that builds their future. With this funding, we're doubling down on making learning the most engaging and rewarding thing on your phone."

How It Works

Gizmo turns passive content into personalised, active learning experiences in seconds. Students upload their notes, documents, or web links, and Gizmo's AI instantly generates customised study materials: interactive flashcards, adaptive quizzes, and gamified challenges tailored to each learner. Built-in social features let friends study together, compete on leaderboards, and hold each other accountable — turning what was once a solitary grind into a shared, rewarding experience.

From high school students preparing for their GCSEs in the UK, to US university students studying for their degrees, all the way through to professionals in the Philippines upskilling in competitive industries, the platform has become a daily study habit for millions of learners globally.

The Investors

"Gizmo has cracked something that's eluded consumer learning for years: organic, student-driven engagement at massive scale," said Ethan Daly, General Partner at Shine Capital. "Thirteen million users have chosen Gizmo to transform dense subjects into interactive, personalized, and high-reward experiences, driving real outcomes in a way students love. We see Gizmo as the defining learning platform for the next generation of students and lifelong learners, and we're thrilled to be backing Petros, Robin, and Paul as they scale it globally."

"We believed in Gizmo's potential early, because it was built on a combination of deep technical expertise, sharp product instinct, and commitment to innovation," said Pete Flint, General Partner at NFX. "The team has built an AI-native product that removes friction from learning while creating network effects as more students contribute to and learn from the platform. Petros, Robin, and Paul are focused on making sure people benefit from AI and achieve their potential, and we're excited to continue supporting them as they expand."

The Founders

Christodoulou co-founded Gizmo with two friends and fellow University of Cambridge graduates, Robin Jack (CTO), and Paul Evangelou (CPO). Their combined expertise in education, computer science and AI engineering has informed Gizmo's core approach: applying the engagement mechanics of consumer technology to the challenge of making studying stick.

Looking Ahead

Gizmo's long-term vision is to help one billion people learn by making education accessible and just as engaging as the best consumer entertainment apps. With fresh capital, a passionate global user base, and the tailwinds of AI transforming every aspect of education, the company is positioned to lead a generational shift in how the world studies.

About Gizmo

Gizmo is an AI-powered learning platform that makes studying addictive. Founded in 2021 by graduates of the University of Cambridge and headquartered in London, Gizmo transforms notes, documents, and web content into personalised, gamified study experiences. Used by over 13 million learners across 120+ countries, the platform is backed by Shine Capital, NFX, and others.

About Shine Capital

Shine Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm that partners with creative, convincing, relentless entrepreneurs to build iconic businesses. Shine is a lateralist firm; we believe that novel opportunities emerge from the dynamic intersections of technology, markets, and culture. Shine is an aligned strategic partner, both in spirit and in practice. Shine invests early and continues to back portfolio companies as they scale. Shine manages over $575 million across three early-stage funds and one opportunity fund, and maintains offices in New York and San Francisco.

Media Contact

PR Contact:

Nicholas Koulermos

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Gizmo's Contact:

Genevieve Simpson

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SOURCE Gizmo