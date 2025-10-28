GIZMODO ANNOUNCES THE BEST TECH OF 2025 AWARDS

NEW-YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gizmodo is proud to announce the winners of its Best Tech of 2025 Awards, highlighting the most innovative and impactful hardware of the year.

From the best in smartphones and laptops to great headphones and smart home devices, the awards showcase the products that truly stood out in our fast-moving world of technology.

Gizmodo's consumer tech division is now led by Senior Editor Raymond Wong, alongside Senior Writer James Pero, Reporter Kyle Barr, and a roster of experienced contributors. Together, the team produces in-depth reviews, guides, and original reporting that reflect Gizmodo's evolving vision: to inform, inspire, and entertain readers about the hardware, software, and services shaping our lives.

The Best Tech of 2025

Gizmodo's Best Tech of 2025 Awards cover more than 50 categories of products extensively tested and reviewed by the consumer tech team, ensuring every winner truly earns its place.

This year's winners include:

Best iPhone: iPhone 17 Pro / 17 Pro Max

Best Android Smartwatch: Google Pixel Watch 4

Best Wireless Headphones: Sony WH-1000XM6

Best Smart Glasses: Meta Ray-Ban Display

Best Gaming Laptop: Lenovo Legion Pro 7i

Best Mouse: Logitech MX Master 4

Best Portable Speaker: Bose SoundLink Plus

Best GPU: AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

Best Console: Nintendo Switch 2

Best Tech Toy: Lego Game Boy

Beyond these highlights, additional awards recognize innovation across categories such as wearables, cameras, tablets, and gaming tech.

"We reviewed a tremendous amount of gadgets this year, some from entirely new categories like smart glasses, and we're already preparing to go even bigger in 2026," said Raymond Wong. "The Best Tech of 2025 is more than a list. It's a look back at innovation as it exists today and where things are headed in the near future. This has always been core to Gizmodo."

"You may have noticed some big changes to Gizmodo's consumer tech coverage this year," Wong added. "We've elevated everything from our product photography and video reviews to how we tell stories about the weird and inventive world of gadgets. Our goal is to help readers make sense of technology, why it matters, and what's next."

