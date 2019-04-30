GJS ROBOT Partners with World Cyber Games to Launch 'WCG Robot Fighting Championship: Ganker Arena'

After six years' return, the new WCG is opening up a new sector of the event, New Horizons, the future sports based on new tech. In WCG 2019 Xi'an, WCG will present Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Scratch Creativity, and Robotic Innovations. As an industry leader in battle robots, GJS partners with WCG to launch GANKER ARENA, an unprecedented robot combat that represents robotic innovations in the sector. In the game, participants are first asked to build their own personalized warrior heroes by painting and modifying the robots, and then involve themselves in a fierce battle to be crowned. For GJS alone, GANKER ARENA is not only a robot fighting game, but also a big leap in bringing mecha fighting from science fiction to reality.

"We are extremely excited to team up with WCG to introduce GANKER ARENA," explained Jason Zhao, Founder and CEO of GJS ROBOT. "We believe this partnership will tell the story of our innovative high quality robots and the role robot combat will play in the future of esports.

"We are impressed by GJS ROBOT's impeccable robot products and unique warrior spirit," said LEE JUNGJUN, CEO of WCG. "We are thrilled to enroll GJS in the coming WCG and looking forward to a 'new era' that involves robot combat as future sports."

GANKER ARENA will start off with several pre-contests taking place in countries such as Japan, Switzerland and Vietnam from May to July. GEIO, the first GJS gaming robot equipped with an intelligent visual recognition system and powered by groundbreaking AI and FPV technology, will be used in tryouts before the final match. GANKER EX, a brand-new battle robot equipped with the latest 'Man-machine Synchronization' technology made by GJS, is to be designated as the official battle bot for the final game. Winners from each trial match will be selected to represent their country and fight for honor in the final which will take place from July 18th to July 21st in Xi'an, China. The total award amount adds up to $38,000!

Committed to bringing revolutionary entertainment experiences to the real world, GJS continues to receive great notoriety for their robots that offer a long list of advanced features and sleek designs. The company not only strives to change the world by making high tech battle robots available to mainstream consumers, but has also set the goal to make robot fighting a new type of sport. The launch of GANKER ARENA will most likely help GJS achieve the goal and open up a tremendous new era in robot combat.

GEIO, the official battle bot for the trial match, is available for purchase on Amazon.com for the retail price of $199.99. For more information about GJS, visit www.gjsrobot.com or join the conversation on Facebook .

About GJS

Shenzhen GJS Technology Co., LTD. is a high-tech enterprise specialized in R&D, producing and promoting consumer battle robots and gaming robots. Well-known for its outstanding mechanical aesthetics and commercial application of cutting-edge technology, GJS ROBOT has attracted millions of fans both at home and abroad with two blockbuster products: The battle robot GANKER and the gaming robot GEIO. As a pioneer in battle bots and AI technology, GJS ROBOT has surpassed imagination with the help of technology, brought people closer, and made robot interaction a new type of popular entertainment.

About WCG

WCG is a global esports festival for a better world which started its first event in 2000. Since 2000, WCG has been recognized as the world's largest esports competition. Its vision is to contribute to making the world better by offering joy and helping settle conflicts. Toward this vision, WCG Inc. holds events filled with a diverse variety of new content for everyone to enjoy. It seeks to establish WCG not merely as a contest of esports matches but also as a festival for people all over the world to live in harmony.

SOURCE GJS Robot

Related Links

http://www.gjsrobot.com

