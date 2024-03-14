GK Global Announces Formation of New, Independent, Board of Directors; Unveils Intent to Establish Purpose-Driven Global Business Strategies

MIAMI, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GK Global (GK), a private multinational corporation working in the textile, apparel, real estate, technology, agriculture and lifestyle sectors, today announced value-creating organizational changes with the formation of a new, largely independent Board of Directors dedicated to overseeing the company's operations worldwide.

"The decision to establish a new Board underscores GK Global's commitment to enhancing transparency, governance and accountability within the company and our operations around the world," said Deborah Merrill, Chairperson of the Company's Board of Directors. "Our Board will provide meaningful governance oversight and guidance to the executive team, playing an essential role in shaping the Company's direction and business performance. We've assembled a group of directors who embody the best in industry expertise, financial acumen, governance knowledge, ethical conduct and visionary strategy. It's a talented and impressive group and I am confident their leadership will enhance GK's success."

GK's launch of a new business strategy is intended to position the Company as a purpose-driven global enterprise, further elevating and optimizing GK's business and sustainability activities. This elevated strategy is expected to increase customer confidence, inspire and motivate employees, contribute to a more sustainable, diverse and ethical world, and build resiliency and long-term business sustainability in a dynamic marketplace.

"GK's purpose-driven approach is about using our resources, expertise and influence to create a better future for our customers, employees, and communities and countries where we do business," explained Merrill. "And, this cannot just be a feel-good philosophy. Our say-and-do must be aligned and transparent. This will be a business strategy for a complex and interconnected world and we expect that it will drive GK success for years to come."

GK's Newly Appointed Board of Directors

Deborah Merrill – Chairperson and Independent Director: With an outstanding track record in the textile industry, Merrill brings a wealth of strategic experience. She is a proven finance executive with extensive leadership experience, including 20 years with Delta Apparel, a company focused on sustainability and responsible sourcing. She is also a Board member at Gooten, Inc., a technology and fulfillment company servicing some of the world's most established brands.

Jeffery Streader - Independent Director: The Managing Partner of Go Global Retail, a brand investment platform for strategic investors from the textile, apparel and footwear industry. His career has spanned four decades with executive roles at Oxford Industries, VF Corporation, Kellwood Company and Guess. He is a Board Member at WRAP, which promotes safe, lawful, humane and ethical manufacturing around the world.

Thomas Nelson – Independent Director: Nelson's insights and expertise will contribute significantly to the Board's decision-making processes. His career is one of accomplishment, having spent 34 years at VF Corporation, one of the world's largest apparel, footwear and accessories companies. Nelson's commitment to ethical business, social, and responsible sourcing practices has earned him international recognition.

Ashraf Amdani - Director: With a reputation for integrity and excellence, his contributions will enhance the overall governance and success of GK Global. Amdani is the Founder & Chief Executive Officer of American Textile & Apparel Inc., a leading textile & manufacturing conglomerate catering to large retail brands across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Mohammed Amdani – Director: Amdani's commitment to professionalism makes him an excellent addition to the Board, as he brings strategic insights and global perspective. He is the Co-Founder and Managing Director of Adapt Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm and venture studio. He is also a Managing Director at GK Global.

About GK Global

GK Global is a purpose-driven, private, multinational company with operations in textiles, real estate, technology, agriculture, and lifestyle supported by operations in nine countries across the globe. Built on a foundation of pioneering and innovative spirit combined with a forward-thinking pulse and drive toward sustainability that generates real change and a better quality of life in the long term locally, nationally, and globally.

SOURCE GK Global