GK Hair Keratin Taming System: What To Expect?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first ever product that GK Hair launched back in 2007 was a Keratin Taming Treatment. Today, the company owns the production of an entire Hair Taming System along with five different variants of Juvexin-infused treatments. The CEO and Founder of GK Hair, Van Tibolli, walks us through his journey in the early days as the owner of a newly found company and sheds light on how he bridged the gap in the industry:

"At that time (2007), I was new to the hair care industry, but the demand for a treatment that would remove frizz from the hair, making it healthier was still there. As we introduced GK Hair's Taming Treatment, clients and salon professionals alike found a solution to common hair care concerns. Thus, the growth was exponential in the early months of the inception of the brand which resulted in also gaining attention of professional beauty distributors based outside of the U.S. like Lebanon and Venezuela, and before I knew it we were exporting, becoming a global company."

Today, the GK Hair Taming System has made its mark globally in the category of keratin smoothing treatments. However, one question that this statement raises is yet to be answered: Does the product deliver what it promises?

The answer to this can be gathered by Heidi Hoover's claim, the owner of The Hair Studio and one of the professionals who've spent 15 long years with GK Hair:

"It was around 2007 when I attended a hair show in Massachusetts and saw a GK Hair booth set up. I used to love experimenting with new products, but I was skeptical about keratin treatments, until the sales reps there explained the benefits of keratin. So, I ended up buying a package deal. When I introduced it into my salon, the clients wanted to try it. The more they tried it, the more they loved it, and+ the small package that I bought from the booth turned into larger and more frequent orders to sustain the business."

