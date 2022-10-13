GK Hair Moisture Range: How Does It Work?...

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dry, brittle hair is quite a common concern these days. The reason? Excessive and unprotected heat-styling, sun exposure, chemical treatments, frequent hair bleaching, and many others. Since these factors are a part of our daily lives, they affect our hair terribly by completely drying it out of moisture. So, what can be done to deal with it?

Moisturizing System How Does It Work

Giving moisture to your hair doesn't mean soaking it with water. In fact, keeping hair wet for long periods of time proves to be damaging to your hair. Hair moisture can be regained through nourishing ingredients and natural oils obtained from plants and seed extracts. Luckily, GK Hair Moisture Range contains everything your hair needs on a dry, brittle day. Infused with Juvexin, an advanced keratin-protein blend and one of GK Hair's most revolutionary discoveries, GK Hair Moisture Range provides instant nourishment and restores hair vitality. The entire range is powered with plant extracts, and natural oils including jojoba oil, argan oil and seed oils. All of these ingredients blend together to make a power-pack of nourishment and moisture that rejuvenates your hair from within, bringing back its natural luster and youthfulness.

The Moisture Range is a complete hair care package that works for every hair type that is dry and damaged, from fine to wavy and curly. Let's have a look at the products GK Hair Moisture Range covers:

Moisturizing Duo

Ideally designed for dry, damaged, and color-treated hair, the Moisturizing Duo delivers instant nourishment and gives hair a gentle hydration boost.

Argan Oil Serum

Powered with Juvexin and Argan Oil, this leave-in serum locks in hydration, and keeps hair frizz-free for up to 24 hours.

Deep Conditioner Treatment

A treatment for deep nourishment, Deep Conditioner regenerates hair bonds from within and repairs the damage caused by external factors.

Leave-In Conditioners

Dealing with low-porosity hair? Leave-In Conditioner Cream and Spray are your go-to products. Leave-In Conditioner Spray is lightweight and evens the porosity of the hair by restoring moisture while the Leave-In Conditioner Cream is the ultimate blow drying aid for smoothness and shine.

