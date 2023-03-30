FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Of all the pressing issues that concern human survival, environmental sustainability makes it to the top of the list. Our carefree living has given an irreversible damage to the environment and climate, and there is no way around it. According to the United Nations' 2021 report, the survival of the future is on the verge of "code red," since rapid climate change and environmental damage does not seem to come to halt anytime soon. Therefore, a sustainability initiative is inarguably necessary to save humanity from the threat of environmental damage.

GK Hair Stays Ahead In The Sustainability Initiative With Vegan Hair Product Range

GK Hair , being the owner of Juvexin and a leading name in the industry, also took a strong initiative towards sustainability and established an entire vegan hair care range. According to a recent study, it has been revealed that veganism can actually bring about a huge reduction in carbon footprint. All of the greenhouse effect that comes from breeding of the animals to feeding them and harvesting their benefits, can be drastically reduced if the same benefits are harvested through plants. As per GK Hair's scientific research worth years of efforts and testing, it has been established that any benefit that we can gain by damaging the environment, we can always find a more sustainable alternative through plants. The development of Juvexin and Juvexin V2 is a living proof of the claim. Therefore, with proper research and implementation, sustainability can be improved and the planet can be saved without compromising on the quality of living.

The GK Hair Vegan Range includes Vegan Dry Shampoo , CBD Shampoo and Conditioner, and the first Vegan Taming Treatments in the hair industry. Infused with Juvexin V2, a vegan protein blend derived from Quinoa and Pea, these products deliver amazing results and are loved by salon professionals and home users alike. The Vegan Dry Shampoo has been a revolutionary product for our vegan audience with extremely oily hair and no vegan solution. With just a few spritzes of the product on the roots, the hair is free of excess oil and sebum without an actual hair wash. Similarly, Vegan Taming Treatments have been game-changing for those who'd love to have manageable hair but are unable to find a vegan solution. The vegan Juvexin present within replenishes the hair and rebuilds the hair to its core, making it healthy, smooth, and frizz-free.

