OAKLAND PARK, Fla., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a stunning setting along the serene shores of Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, GK Hair , a leading name in the beauty industry, recently hosted an international two-day educational event that left a lasting impression on participants from across the globe. This event was a true global celebration of innovation, learning, and the introduction of remarkable new products. The participants included top hair stylists from China, Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Jordan. The education was led by GK Hair's Artistic Director Federico Longo from Sicily, Italy and he was accompanied by master stylists from Jordan, China, Dubai and Russia with a special hair cutting & styling show from Turkish artists. The energy was high and the audience was captivated by the beautiful Egyptian models presenting the new colors and styles.

GK Hair Unlocked the world of hair fashion at "Tresses & Treasures" in Sharm El Sheikh

New Product Introductions: The highlight of the event was the unveiling of several groundbreaking products, designed to redefine the beauty and haircare industry. These innovations include:

Juvexin Cream Color New Shades : Already celebrated in the industry, has expanded its palette to an impressive 125 shades. This extensive range opens up a world of possibilities for hairstylists and clients, igniting creativity and enabling truly personalized and unique hair color solutions .

: Already celebrated in the industry, has expanded its palette to an impressive 125 shades. This extensive range opens up a world of possibilities for hairstylists and clients, igniting creativity and enabling truly personalized and unique . Juvexin Lightening Powder Masque : An industry game-changer, this innovative product redefines the hair lightening process. It combines the rejuvenating properties of Hyaluronic Acid and Juvexin V2 to ensure that hair not only achieves outstanding lightening results but also maintains its vitality and health throughout the process. This is a revolutionary approach to hair lightening that puts the well-being of hair at the forefront. This product literally blew the audience of talented stylist away!

: An industry game-changer, this innovative product redefines the hair lightening process. It combines the rejuvenating properties of Hyaluronic Acid and Juvexin V2 to ensure that hair not only achieves outstanding lightening results but also maintains its vitality and health throughout the process. This is a revolutionary approach to hair lightening that puts the well-being of hair at the forefront. This product literally blew the audience of talented stylist away! Lightning Powder Zero with Argan Oil: This product sets a new standard in hair lightening. It is infused with Argan Oil , ensuring not only stunning results but also nourished and silky-smooth hair. What sets it apart is its safe and eco-friendly nature, as it contains non hazardous goods or materials. It's a responsible choice that doesn't compromise on performance.

These remarkable products provide an impressive 9 levels of lift to hair, making them the go-to solutions for hairstylists looking to create breathtaking transformations while keeping hair health a priority.

D600+ Flat Iron:

At the event, the spotlight shone on the D600+ Titanium Flat Iron by GK Hair. This advanced hairstyling tool, featuring titanium plates for even heat distribution and adjustable temperature control, ensures sleek and healthy results. Its ergonomic design and fast heat-up time make it a hairstylist's dream come true. This innovation reflects GK Hair's commitment to delivering top-notch technology to the beauty industry.

Adding to the prestige of the event, Van Tibolli the CEO of GK Hair graced Sharm El Sheikh with their presence, standing alongside dedicated teams from all corners of the world. This exemplified the company's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, emphasizing the importance of sharing knowledge and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the beauty industry.

A Remarkable Experience: The event was more than just a gathering; it was a remarkable experience that fostered collaboration, networking, and the exchange of ideas. The energy and enthusiasm in the air were palpable, as participants shared their passion for the industry and their excitement for the future.

In conclusion, GK Hair's educational event in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, was an event to remember, marked by innovation, learning, and the introduction of groundbreaking products. It showcased the company's dedication to the beauty industry and its commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible.

