GK Hair Unveils a Breakthrough | Lightening Powder Masque with Hyaluronic Acid

GK Hair

22 Dec, 2023, 08:32 ET

GK Hair Unveils Exclusive "Lightening Powder Masque with Hyaluronic Acid" for Professional Stylists

OAKLAND PARK, Fla., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GK Hair, a leader in professional hair care solutions, is excited to introduce its latest innovation exclusively for hair professionals: the "Lightening Powder Masque with Hyaluronic Acid." This advanced product promises a swift and dramatic transformation, setting a new standard for salon-grade results.

Features & Benefits:

  • Striking Hair Transformation: Elevate clients' looks with 9 levels of lift, ensuring a bold and vibrant change.
  • Fortifies and Shields: GK Hair's advanced protein blend fortifies and shields the hair, ensuring resilience and protection against damage.
  • Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid: Formulated to nourish and fortify each strand, leaving hair smoother and more manageable than ever before.

Key Ingredients:

  • Hyaluronic Acid: Conditions and moisturizes the hair while achieving a lighter tone, leaving it irresistibly soft and smooth.
  • Meteorite Powder: Rich in minerals, it nourishes and strengthens the hair during the lightening process.
  • Seed Oil: Packed with antioxidants, it protects the hair from environmental damage while providing moisture and conditioning.

GK Hair is thrilled to introduce the 'Lightening Powder Masque with Hyaluronic Acid' exclusively for professional stylists. This product reflects our commitment to providing professionals with cutting-edge tools to achieve exceptional results in salon settings.

Elevate the salon experience with GK Hair's "Lightening Powder Masque with Hyaluronic Acid." Transform clients' hair with this revolutionary product, crafted for professionals who demand excellence.

For more information, please visit gkhair.com or contact +13053900044

About GK Hair:

GK Hair, a global leader in haircare, consistently merges scientific advances with ethical practices to provide high-quality products. Their commitment to excellence and sustainability ensures customers receive the best in hair care while also caring for the world we live in.

For more information, visit GK Hair website on:
Website: https://www.gkhair.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/gkhair
Instagram: https://instagram.com/GKhair
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GKhair
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/gkhair
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/GKhair/

Media Contact
Company Name: GK Hair
Contact Person: Meghan McHugh
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1-305-390-0044
Country: United States
Website: https://www.gkhair.com/

SOURCE GK Hair

