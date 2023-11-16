GK Hair's New Products Showcase & Educational Brilliance in Cancun Event

News provided by

GK Hair

16 Nov, 2023, 08:42 ET

OAKLAND PARK, Fla., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In Cancun, Mexico, on November 6, 2023, GK Hair's event commenced with a diverse group of talented educators and beauty professionals from the United States, Chile, Honduras, Trinidad and Tobago. Amid the lively Mexican setting, CEO Van Tibolli, along with international teams, including Federico, GK Hair Artistic Director from Italy, Manuel, a Top Stylist from Chile, and Keva, GK Hair Brand Ambassador from the USA, joined forces to elevate GK Hair's commitment to pioneering excellence and creativity in the beauty sector.

In a pivotal moment for the brand, the event showcased significant product launches. Notably, the expanded Juvexin Cream Color line took center stage, boasting an impressive 125 shades and impressive new lightning products all 100% vegan. Attendees had the exclusive opportunity to learn and participate in the transformative effects of this extended color range, set to inspire stylists and colorists globally.

The event highlighted GK Hair's innovative Lightening Masque with Hyaluronic Acid, a groundbreaking product that not only brightens but also deeply rejuvenates hair with each application. Additionally, the debut of Lightening Powder Zero with Argan Oil took the stage, featuring an innovative formula that not only promises unmatched lightening effects but also nourishes and protects the hair. Both lightening products offer an impressive 9 levels of lift to the hair and boast the added advantage of being free from any dangerous goods.

Van Tibolli remarked, "The success of the event solidifies our commitment to continuing to bring hairstylists together to learn about GK Hair products through global events around the world."

GK Hair extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone who participated and contributed to making the event a remarkable success. The brand continues to deliver innovative products to our customers and the beauty industry overall with GK Hair's own Juvexin V2, advancing with each product and event.

Stay tuned for more updates as GK Hair forges ahead, promising to take your beauty journey to unparalleled levels.

