GKC and kathy ireland® Worldwide Brand Seventeen US Showrooms

kathy ireland ® Worldwide is the 26th most powerful brand in the world, according to License Global Magazine. kathy ireland ® Worldwide is a privately-held company, owned in its entirety by Family Trusts. The company is responsible for billions of dollars in sales, and more importantly, Ms. Ireland's humanitarian endeavors and philanthropy make Kathy an icon for the simple act of giving.

Mr. Metzler stated, "Kathy Ireland and her entire team are embracing a phenomenal and rare approach to everything they do by being kind-hearted, loving, caring about people first, and running the organization as a family. Kathy Ireland has grown a wonderful global brand and of course is very successful, but her desire to do good, which is reflected in her entire team is quite remarkable and immediately noticeable during every single interaction. We are so excited about this collaboration, because we feel that our cultures are perfectly aligned, as GKC also believes that the most important part is the team, and we also share the desire to help the world in every possible way. We are so honored and thankful for everything that Kathy Ireland and her team have done so far, and are extremely excited about our partnership. As successful as kiWW has been so far, we believe that this is only the beginning, and Kathy Ireland will soon become known worldwide not only as a successful business person, but as a pure-hearted, family-oriented humanitarian who is willing to go through great lengths to help make the world a better place. We feel so privileged to be working with Kathy Ireland, and the great people which have made the kiWW organization what it is." Earlier today, when Mr. Metzler made the announcement to his team, Mr. Metzler declined to comment when he was asked whether or not GKC would become a public company in the near future. Ireland was the first woman to see a company go public under the Regulation A+ offering of the SEC.

Ms. Ireland continued, "Mayan Metzler, his wife Michala, and his mother, Mrs. Nurit Metzler, are building an outstanding company. GKC, which is becoming Global Kitchen Concepts, offers America's finest cabinetry, crafted by artisans in design studios from the world's most luxurious capitals. When people experience our showrooms in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, and beyond, they are literally stunned by the unrivaled beauty and elegance. No one has given more to the world of design in the kitchen space than the Metzler Family. Michala is an artist of great stature, Mayan is a brilliant and passionate leader, and Mrs. Nurit Metzler brings gifts of continuity, administration, and tenacity on a world-class level. We believe this relationship will continue for generations. Our team has sought to open permanent showrooms for many years, and previously, we've passed on the opportunities to bring kitchens to life. The Metzlers have such a magnificent and singular approach, inclusive of their different design styles. The unifying qualities are beauty, excellence, and a look, touch and feel that pays homage to classic woodworking, with a laser-focus on the essentials of a 21st century kitchen. From the moment we met the Metzlers, everyone at kathy ireland® Worldwide knew that, as my beloved Elizabeth Taylor said, 'Something wonderful is about to happen…' Indeed, it has."

Mr. Metzler advised that GKC and kathy ireland® Worldwide will announce a strategic philanthropy initiative next month.

Stephen Roseberry, President and Chief Marketing Officer, and Jon Carrasco, Global Creative Director and EVP of kathy ireland® Worldwide said in a joint statement, "This is a very exciting day. kathy ireland® Kitchens, curated by GKC is another powerful step forward in our strategy to serve families and businesses in every possible way. The Metzler Family greatly impressed all of us. We look forward to our partnership with great anticipation of success."

Supporting Ms. Ireland, Michala Metzler, and all GKC design team members will be kathy ireland® Worldwide's Design Ambassador, Chef Andre Carthen, who reports to kathy ireland Worldwide's Global Creative Director, Jon Carrasco. The California-based culinary master will curate all food, logistics, and events for the new relationship. Chef André, who is frequently referred to as The Fit Chef, is a #1 New York Times bestselling co-author as a result of his contributions to Janet Jackson's True You, which furthered global acceptance of glycemic index awareness in delicious cuisine while making every effort to achieve optimum health.

"In 1993, there was a small group of us sitting around Kathy's kitchen table, deciding what our next steps in brand-building would be. Socks are where we began, and with Kathy's help and leadership, we found our way back to where we started. The incredible world of family kitchens. The pairing of these two giants in their respective industries is an innovation not unlike the finest champagne and caviar. Simply the best," said Chef Andre Carthen. "Kathy serves as Global Ambassador for the American Cancer Society, and believes it is our responsibility to experience the family kitchen as a laboratory of delicious health… or its tragic alternative as a path to inflammation, disease and death. Kathy encourages people to eat well with rich, fresh flavors, to eat as organically and sustainably as possible, and to enjoy these meals at home, in a kitchen environment more beautiful than many five-star restaurants. We'll be showing people the elegance and the ease of Sunday Dinners™ and fabulous Friday Nights™, all in the heart-space which is the kitchen. You'll find new recipes on our GKC website every week, and we'll offer exclusive tastings at our design centers regularly. The Metzlers, Kathy and I are going to tempt you to stay home, and truly dine in at the finest location… your new kitchen in your very own home," added Chef André Carthen. Carthen has served as Design Ambassador for kathy ireland® Worldwide for two decades. He is responsible for renowned events at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, for the American Heart Association, for Ritz-Carlton Hotels throughout America, and his celebrity clients and friendships include Janet Jackson, Vanessa Williams, Halle Berry, Elizabeth Taylor, and of course, his best friend, Kathy Ireland. Carthen is a frequent guest on The Today Show, Good Morning America, CNN's Anderson Cooper 360°, and Entertainment Tonight. Chef André Carthen's products from Sunday Dinner™ and Friday Night™ are produced exclusively under licenses granted by kathy ireland® Worldwide.

SOURCE GKC