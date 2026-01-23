GKGD Unveils New LED Display Portfolio for Diverse Applications at ISE 2026

BARCELONA, Spain and CHANGZHI, China, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GKGD, a leading Chinese LED display manufacturer, will participate in ISE 2026, Europe's largest professional exhibition for audiovisual and systems integration. At the event, GKGD will showcase a broad range of LED display solutions for diverse application scenarios. GKGD invites global customers, partners, and media representatives to visit Booth 4H100 to explore its latest products and technologies.

At ISE 2026, GKGD will showcase product lines covering indoor, outdoor, and creative display applications. The rental LED display series features fast installation, flexible configurations, and stable visual performance, making it well suited for stage performances, exhibitions, live events, and touring projects. The fixed installation LED display series, designed with a slim structure, versatile installation options, and front and rear maintenance design, delivers reliable performance for long-term applications such as commercial spaces, control rooms, corporate showrooms, retail signage, and outdoor advertising.

Meanwhile, GKGD's creative LED display solutions combine customized structural design with advanced display technologies to help museums, exhibition venues, commercial interiors, and landmark architectural projects achieve enhanced visual impact and spatial integration, meeting the dual demands of design flexibility and high display quality for premium applications.

For high-end professional environments, GKGD will also highlight its COB display M Series, specifically developed for premium indoor applications. The series offers enhanced protection, image uniformity, and long-term operational stability, making it ideal for control centers, command halls, conference spaces, and corporate exhibition areas where display quality is critical. In addition, GKGD will present its 135-inch COB all-in-one display, providing a clear and efficient integrated display solution for modern meeting and collaboration environments.

A GKGD representative said, "ISE is an important platform for us to connect with global partners and showcase our latest display technologies. Through this exhibition, we aim to demonstrate GKGD's overall strength in LED innovation and deliver more flexible and reliable display solutions to customers worldwide."

About GKGD

Established in 2013 with investment from Changzhi Nanye Industrial Group, one of China's Top 500 private enterprises, GKGD has rapidly grown into a key player in the LED industry. Its advanced facilities, spanning 350,000 square meters with over 32,000 pieces of production equipment, produce 400 billion LED encapsulated lamps and 2 million square meters of display screens annually, with the production scale ranking among the top two manufacturers in the industry.

For more information, contact:

[email protected]

www.gkgd.com