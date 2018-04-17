gkkworks merges with CannonDesign

Founded in 1991, gkkworks is known for its progressive approach to integrated project delivery and customized design solutions. In addition to being an award-winning architecture and interior design firm, it has distinguished itself in the marketplace by offering a full suite of in-house construction services. This design-build expertise complements CannonDesign's existing construction capabilities, enabling the combined firm to collaboratively approach projects as a whole with its designers and builders working in partnership with constructors throughout the life of a project.

"There are signals of change that focus on new or progressive models of project/construction delivery," said CannonDesign's CEO, Brad Lukanic, AIA. "Our merger with gkkworks is another step in expanding our West Coast partnerships but, more importantly, it will further expand CannonDesign beyond architecture and engineering solutions toward a fully integrated approach for our clients."

With offices in Irvine, Pasadena and San Diego, California; Denver, Colorado; and Pune, India, gkkworks grows CannonDesign's office count to 24. In addition to gaining enhanced construction expertise, gkkworks also strengthens the firm's portfolio in the education, healthcare, government, commercial and civic markets, as well as introduces new hospitality expertise. Recent design projects include Mesa College's new Exercise Science Center in San Diego, the Halcyon Hotel in Denver, Pacific Ridge High School in San Diego and the new Midfield Satellite Concourse at Los Angeles International Airport — a project the firm is working on with the Turner/PCL/Corgan/Gensler team utilizing progressive design-build delivery. Recent design-build projects include the Robert and Beverly Lewis Outpatient Pavilion in Pomona, California, and Kaiser Permanente's Victorville Medical Office in Victorville, California.

"When we started gkkworks more than 27 years ago, we did so with the belief that architecture and construction are inseparable, and that applying a thorough understanding of each is critical to the success of any project," said Praful Kulkarni, president and CEO of gkkworks. "CannonDesign is completely aligned with that belief, and the firm's expansive service offerings and depth of talent strengthen our ability to provide significant value to our clients for a comprehensive successful project outcome."

Kulkarni, who is the immediate past national chair of the Design-Build Institute of America, has assumed the role as director of integrated services, focused on advancing CannonDesign's integrated design and construction capabilities. In this role, he will focus on growing CannonDesign's unique single-source design and delivery collaborative methods, which reduce client risk and help guarantee project cost, schedule and quality outcomes in collaboration with our industry partners.

"I believe our firm can play a vital role in a unified approach as clients seek integrated solutions that closer link a built project's design and delivery phases," added Lukanic. "CannonDesign and gkkworks will truly practice integrated design and construction services in the A/E/C environment through collaborative and cohesive teams. By breaking traditional boundaries, our firm seeks to deliver every project aspect — from shaping the design experience to final construction."

CannonDesign's addition of gkkworks expands on the firm's recent growth; earlier this year, San Francisco-based Assembly Design strategically aligned with CannonDesign, and in late 2017, the firm merged with Houston-based FKP and Denver-based Bennett Wagner Grody Architects.

CannonDesign is an integrated global design firm that unites a dynamic team of architects, engineers, industry experts and builders driven by a singular goal - to help solve our clients' and society's greatest challenges. The firm's design teams partner with clients across a multitude of industries including healthcare, education, science + technology, corporate/commercial, civic and sports. In 2017, Fast Company named CannonDesign one of the 10 most innovative architecture companies in the world.

