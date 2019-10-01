GKN Automotive appoints Igor Skornik Vice President Niche Customer, Motorsport & Aftermarket (NMA)

ROESRATH, Germany, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the result of a management change at driveline specialist GKN Automotive, Igor Skornik has joined its Niche Customer, Motorsport & Aftermarket (NMA) organization's management team as vice president beginning in September 2019.

In his new position, Skornik will report directly to Markus Bannert, COO Driveline for GKN Automotive. He will be based in Roesrath, which is near Cologne.

Skornik is not new to the aftermarket. Most recently he served as commercial director Aftermarket at NGK Spark Plug Europe GmbH, where he was responsible for sales and trade marketing in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

Nor is he a stranger to GKN Automotive. Skornik started his career at GKN Driveline Slovenia, where he worked for more than nine years in several international positions and business areas with increasing responsibility.

Skornik holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Maribor, Slovenia.

About GKN Driveline Service

GKN Driveline Service GmbH is the world's leading supplier of original GKN Automotive driveline components and systems, covering demand for premium spare parts in the independent aftermarket. We offer the most comprehensive range of driveline products through wholesalers and local parts dealers. Our product range includes sideshafts, joint kits, boot kits and propshafts. In addition, we offer a wide range of suspension springs and steering components under the SPIDAN brand. More information can be found at: www.gknautomotive.com.

