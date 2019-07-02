GKN Automotive: Four Tips for Choosing the Right Quality Aftermarket Propshaft

ROESRATH, Germany, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GKN Automotive, the world's leading Original Equipment (OE) propshaft supplier, makes business decisions easier for dealer service departments and independent garages by offering only OE-quality propshafts through GKN Driveline Service, its aftermarket company.

When car or light-commercial-vehicle propshafts are damaged or fail, technicians often turn to expensive replacement parts from the vehicle manufacturer. That's because it's difficult for them to determine various propshaft replacement requirements.

To assist professionals, GKN Driveline Service offered four tips for identifying the key factors involved in the propshaft selection process:

Conduct a sound assessment of the quality of the replacement propshaft . Rotational forces are just one part of the dynamic forces exerted on a propshaft. The transmission and the differential casing on the drive axle are in constant motion while the vehicle is traveling, which means the longitudinal spacing and diffraction angle are constantly changing. This is especially the case for unsprung differentials, which are frequently used on the beam axles of light vans and all-terrain vehicles. The latter also may be exposed to high-impact loads, such that these types of vehicles are more likely to suffer propshaft damage. The shaft joints and couplings also must be carefully configured for the vehicle's intended use to ensure reliable and long-term functionality. Choose the right weight propshaft . In addition to inspecting joints and couplings during replacement, attention also must be paid to the shaft itself. The weight of many propshafts do not meet technical specifications. Replacement shafts heavier than the original bring several disadvantages. Higher weight subjects the bearings fastened to the vehicle underbody, and which guide the propshaft, to excessive loads. This not only can lead to premature bearing damage, it also can change vibration characteristics and generate noise. Smooth running is critical . Thanks to advanced production processes, GKN Automotive not only exactly fulfills weight requirements, it also ensures exceptionally smooth running characteristics. Over the last decade, thanks to GKN's high-precision process, 78 percent of balancing weights have been eliminated. The general need for vehicle weight reduction also has led to propshafts becoming considerably lighter. Designing weight-optimized shafts to run quietly and reliably places even higher demands on engineering and materials. In modern vehicles, compliance with the aforementioned quality features is the main prerequisite for being able to carry out a repair in the first place. Verify crashworthiness by evaluating specifications . Crash characteristics are another important consideration in the propshaft selection process. For example, a higher weight resulting from larger wall thicknesses on shaft tubes can alter the stability of the propshaft so that higher accelerating masses are transferred undamped during a crash. This may compromise the shaft's compression and pre-set breaking characteristics. As a result, in an accident, the propshaft may be subjected to far higher forces, including, in a worst-case scenario, possible penetration into the vehicle interior, where it could potentially injure passengers. Existing safety measures can further be supported and passive safety enhanced by GKN Automotive's ballspline technology. A characteristic of the ballspline is a longitudinal ball-bearing arrangement (see cross-section in image 1), which enables long, fast-responding plunge travel for shortening the shaft.

About GKN Driveline Service

GKN Driveline Service is the world's leading supplier of original GKN driveline components and systems, covering demand for premium spare parts in the independent aftermarket. We offer the most comprehensive range of drive products through wholesalers and local parts dealers. Our product range includes side shafts, joint kits, boot kits and longitudinal shafts. In addition, we offer a wide range of suspension springs and steering components under the SPIDAN brand. More information can be found at: www.gkndriveline.com/aftermarket.

SOURCE GKN

Related Links

http://www.gkndriveline.com

