GKN Hydrogen selected to be part of U.S. Department of Energy [email protected] cooperative projects to help reach Hydrogen Shot

- DOE just announced nearly $8 million in funding for nine cooperative projects, one of which will include participation by GKN Hydrogen

- GKN Hydrogen and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) will validate and demonstrate the dynamic operation of a 520 kg hydrogen metal hydride storage subsystem integrated with the ARIES megawatt-scale hydrogen capabilities

- ARIES = Advanced Research on Integrated Energy Systems, is a research platform that can match the complexity of the modern energy system and conduct integrated research to support the development of groundbreaking new energy technologies

- This subsystem will include two GKN Hydrogen HY2Mega hydrogen storage tanks