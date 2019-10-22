GKN Powder Metallurgy Acquires FORECAST 3D, Expands Additive Manufacturing Capabilities to Include Plastics

GKN Powder Metallurgy, global producer of metal powder and parts, acquires leading plastic 3D printing company FORECAST 3D

Companies join to deliver industrial 3D printing capabilities to more industries across a larger global footprint

Acquisition builds off rapid success of HP Metal Jet technology, links businesses that successfully leverage HP 3D printing solutions in metal and plastic

GKN Powder Metallurgy, the world's largest producer of metal powder and parts, has acquired FORECAST 3D, a leading US specialist in plastic additive manufacturing offering a full range of services from concept to series production. The acquisition furthers GKN Powder Metallurgy's ambition to achieve global market leadership in industrializing additive manufacturing. The combination creates a geographic and market expansion for GKN Powder Metallurgy's conventional and additive manufacturing customers.

FORECAST 3D, headquartered in Carlsbad, California and founded in 1994, serves a diversified target audience in the North American west coast. Prior to the acquisition, GKN Powder Metallurgy's primary market focus was in North America's midwestern region, as well as Europe and China. By combining both businesses, GKN Powder Metallurgy now serves all markets with a full range of 3D printing production technology and an expanded global footprint.

"FORECAST 3D is a perfect fit," said Peter Oberparleiter, CEO, GKN Powder Metallurgy. "They are everywhere we aren't – geographies, markets, technologies and base materials. Combining our individual capabilities will present unparalleled advantages to our customer bases and enable us to cross-promote additive manufacturing in metal and plastic over more diversified markets. It is an important step on our journey to become No. 1 in this high growth market."

Leading a high-growth industry

FORECAST 3D leads the plastic 3D printing industry, with a fleet of industrial-grade HP Jet Fusion 3D printers. FORECAST 3D and HP Multi Jet Fusion technology both deliver industry-leading advantages in quality, speed and economics, complementing GKN Powder Metallurgy's advancements in metal 3D printing for mass production.

"At FORECAST 3D, our roots run deep in the world of nimble, low volume polymer additive manufacturing. As we continue to branch out and focus on high volume additive production, what better partner to pair with than GKN; a company that produces over 13 million parts per day?" said Corey Weber, CEO and co-founder, FORECAST 3D. "GKN's resources, production experience and footprint will be the perfect fuel for this new FORECAST 3D engine as we prime it for the new world of local, on-demand manufacturing."

Two HP strategic partners join forces

Both GKN and FORECAST 3D have been pioneers in using HP's metals and plastics platforms. As foundational partners in the HP Digital Manufacturing Network, this acquisition brings together two experienced parts producers to further accelerate the mass production of high-quality final parts for customers around the world.

"There is enormous opportunity for growth in 3D printing and it is exciting to see GKN and FORECAST 3D come together to push the boundaries in both metals and plastics mass production," said Christoph Schell, President, HP 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing. "Customers worldwide now have the confidence of two of the premiere producers of 3D-printed parts at the ready to help accelerate digital manufacturing transformation and deliver innovative, high-quality applications."

About GKN Powder Metallurgy

GKN Powder Metallurgy is a full metal shapes solutions provider, shaping powder metal into high performance and high precision components. It provides leading powder metal expertise and process experience to transform ideas into production. The company consists of GKN Hoeganaes, GKN Sinter Metals, and GKN Additive to provide powder materials, conventional components, and Additive Manufacturing production. It combines three focused businesses under one brand. Together it employs over 7,400 problem solvers over 30 locations, setting its global engineering network at the highest standard.

In September 2018 GKN Powder Metallurgy announced a breakthrough partnership with HP and Volkswagen to bring Metal 3D printing to mass production:

https://www.gknpm.com/en/news-and-media/news-releases/2018/gkn-powder-metallurgy-partners-with-hp-and-and-volkswagen-to-bring-metal-3d-printing-to-mass-production/

About FORECAST 3D

FORECAST 3D was founded in 1994 by brothers Corey and Donovan Weber, in a small garage with a single machine. Today, with over 45 industrial 3D printers in-house and three facilities, FORECAST 3D services companies of all sizes across all industries. Offering a diverse range of additive manufacturing technologies - with HP's Multi Jet Fusion, FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling), DMLS (Direct Metal Laser Sintering), SLA (Stereolithography), PolyJet, as well as Urethane Casting and CNC Machining services - FORECAST 3D emphasizes their focus on the customer and the quality of parts delivered.

CONTACT:

Montfort Communications: +44 (0) 20 3514 0897

Nick Miles, Montfort Communications, +44 (0) 7973 130 669, Email: miles@montfort.london Charlotte McMullen, Montfort Communications, +44 (0) 7921 881 800, Email: mcmullen@montfort.london

SOURCE GKN Powder Metallurgy