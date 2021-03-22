GKUA Ultra Premium Brings Acclaimed Cannabis Line to Burgeoning Oklahoma Market; Marks Brand's 4th State

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GKUA Ultra Premium, the cannabis brand co-founded by Lil Wayne, the artistic giant and connoisseur of cannabis, announced today that their highly sought-after cannabis products and strains will be available in Oklahoma starting Tuesday, March 23rd. On the heels of a historic launch in Colorado this January, Oklahoma marks the fourth state for the brand.

"Weed inspires me and I'm all about spreading the love. The culture is thriving in Oklahoma so I'm happy to bring them the quality and potency of that GKUA," said Lil Wayne.

GKUA Ultra Premium first launched December 2019 in California to great fanfare, building a loyal customer base with some of the best cannabis products in the world. GKUA Ultra Premium flower is sourced from the most experienced growers, who produce strains that are limited and incredibly potent with some of the highest natural levels of THC available. In Oklahoma, GKUA has partnered with Kind Okie to bring the same high-quality, pure and potent products to market.

"Oklahoma has fully embraced the cannabis plant and culture, and we're thrilled to bring our ultra premium products and GKUA lifestyle to this market of connoisseurs," said Beau Golob, President and co-founder of GKUA Inc. "It's one of the largest medical markets in the country and we anticipate a great reception with this new rollout."

The Products

All GKUA products are independently lab tested and certified for purity. Every batch, every strain, every time. At launch, the following products will be available at nearly two dozen dispensaries across the state. For a full list of GKUA retailers in Oklahoma, use the Weezy Weed Finder on GKUA.com.

GKUA Ultra Premium Flower: Sourced from the most experienced growers, GKUA produces strains that are limited, incredibly potent and consistently impressive…truly the best flower! Strains available at launch include GKUA Kush, Gorilla Zkittlez, Grape Vine and Sour Diesel #93.

GKUA THC Vape: Sourced from the best cannabis strains, GKUA's flavorful THC Vape Oil and Live Sauce are exclusive formulations that carefully transform the highest-quality cannabis into potent THC vape oil. Independently lab tested and certified for purity. GKUA Ultra Premium vape oil and live sauce, pure and potent.

GKUA Ultra Premium Battery Technology: The proprietary ceramic heating element and cutting-edge design is optimized to efficiently deliver easily controllable doses while elevating the user experience; delivering the highest potency hits.

GKUA Ultra Premium Concentrate: The launch will also feature intensely pure, potent and flavorful GKUA Ultra Premium Concentrate, created for dabbing or adding to flower. The exclusive formulation is carefully transformed from the highest quality cannabis into potent THC concentrate you can taste and feel.

Dispensaries & Collabs

GKUA will be available in dispensaries across the state, including Cookies OKC, Kush House OKC, Roots Shawnee, Medical Farm-A-Seed Lawton, and all three Vertica locations, all of which will carry a full line of GKUA products.

More than just products, GKUA celebrates culture and artistic achievement. As Lil Wayne has done throughout his career, GKUA will support new artists in multiple mediums, such as fashion designers, song writers, musicians, models, dancers and visual artists through artistic collaborations that promote not only the brand, but the GKUA lifestyle.

As reopening around the country begins, stay tuned to gkua.com for updates on GKUA's upcoming VIP parties and performances with Lil Wayne, Young Money & Friends.

About GKUA Ultra Premium

Lil Wayne, artistic giant and connoisseur of cannabis, has created the ultimate cannabis brand, GKUA Ultra Premium. Lil Wayne provides inspiration to millions of people, and now he is delivering it in one more form: the best high of your life. Produced from the finest cannabis, GKUA Ultra Premium products are Lil Wayne tasted and approved. GKUA strives to inspire artists and dreamers and supports the arts through collaborations with new artists in multiple mediums. GKUA Ultra Premium products are available in select California, Michigan, Colorado and Oklahoma dispensaries. For more information about GKUA Ultra Premium products and events, visit gkua.com.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE GKUA Ultra Premium