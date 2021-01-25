GKUA Ultra Premium Brings Its Celebrated Cannabis Line to Colorado's Top Dispensaries

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GKUA Ultra Premium, the cannabis brand co-founded by Lil Wayne, the artistic giant and connoisseur of cannabis, announced today that their highly sought-after cannabis products and strains will be available across Colorado in select dispensaries starting on January 27th.

"GKUA is about inspiring people, it's about a feeling. Now Colorado will get to experience the quality and potency of that GKUA," said Lil Wayne.

GKUA Ultra Premium first launched December 2019 in California to great fanfare, bringing to market some of the best cannabis products in the world. GKUA Ultra Premium flower is sourced from the most experienced growers, who produce strains that are very limited and incredibly potent with some of the highest natural levels of THC available. GKUA partnered with award-winning Harmony Extracts, in Colorado to bring these potent, terpene rich strains, along with incredible oils, live sauces and live concentrates to the state.

"We are thrilled to bring GKUA Ultra Premium to our third state," said Beau Golob, President and co-founder of GKUA Inc. "Harmony is known for their incredible portfolio of cannabis products. They are the perfect partner for GKUA in Colorado. Their cultivators and expert lab teams know exactly what specific qualities, purity and potency are needed to produce GKUA products. Colorado is the oldest adult-use market in the U.S., and we're excited to bring an ultra-premium product to customers who know and appreciate quality."

The Products

At launch, the following products will be available in 32 dispensaries across the state. For a full list of GKUA retailers in Colorado, use the Weezy Weed Finder on GKUA.com.

GKUA Ultra Premium Flower: Sourced from the most experienced growers, GKUA produces strains that are limited, incredibly potent and consistently impressive…truly the best flower! Available at launch are seven ultra premium Hybrid strains, including Wedding Cake, Tangidos, and Sex Grenade.

GKUA THC Vape: Sourced from the best cannabis strains, GKUA's THC Vape Oil and Live Sauce are exclusive formulations that carefully transform the highest-quality cannabis into potent THC vape oil. Independently lab tested and certified for purity. GKUA Ultra Premium vape oil and live sauce, pure and potent.

GKUA Ultra Premium Battery Technology: The proprietary ceramic heating element and cutting-edge design is optimized to efficiently deliver vape in easily controllable doses while elevating the user experience.

"Cultivating the very best cannabis is our passion and we are laser focused on doing it well," said Harmony's Head Grower in Colorado, Doc Johnson. Jeremy Johnson, the Lab Director at Harmony added, "We're delighted to work with Lil Wayne and the entire GKUA team to bring these rare best-of-breed products to market that are designed to inspire people and fuel creativity."

IG Live Kick-off Event

To celebrate the launch, Lil Twist, the rapper and reality television star signed to Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment music label, will host an IG Live event on January 26 at 4 pm MST. During the live stream event from the GKUAOfficial Instagram account, Lil Twist will interview a cultivator, lab director, and dispensary retailers. Lucky viewers will win GKUA merch and may get to join the conversation. Special musical guests from the Young Money label are also expected to appear.

"Colorado is ready. . . Join me on GKUAOfficial to be part of the conversation. We're gonna talk all about that GKUA," said Lil Twist.

Dispensaries & Collabs

At launch, GKUA will be available in dispensaries across the state of Colorado, including special Lil Wayne Signature Vape Battery collaborations with Wolfpac, The Herbal Cure, Cannabis Depot and Emerald Fields, all of which will carry a full line of GKUA products. To find a dispensary location near you, use the Weezy Weed Finder on gkua.com

About GKUA Ultra Premium

Lil Wayne, artistic giant and connoisseur of cannabis, has created the ultimate cannabis brand, GKUA Ultra Premium. Lil Wayne provides inspiration to millions of people, and now he is delivering it in one more form, the best high of your life. Produced from the finest cannabis, GKUA Ultra Premium products are Lil Wayne tasted and approved. GKUA strives to inspire artists and dreamers and supports the arts through collaborations with new artists in multiple mediums. GKUA Ultra Premium products are available in select California, Michigan and Colorado dispensaries. For more information about GKUA Ultra Premium products and events, visit gkua.com.

