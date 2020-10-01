GKUA Ultra Premium Brings Its Celebrated Cannabis Line to Michigan's Top Dispensaries

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GKUA Ultra Premium, the cannabis brand owned by Lil Wayne, the artistic giant and connoisseur of cannabis, announced today that their highly sought-after cannabis products and strains will be available across Michigan in select dispensaries.

"GKUA is Weezy's Weed. It's what I love, and now I'm sharing what I love with the people of Michigan," said Lil Wayne. "These days everyone could use some help to feel inspired."

GKUA Ultra Premium launched last December in California to great fanfare, bringing to market the best cannabis products in the world with some of the highest natural levels of THC available. GKUA Ultra Premium flower is sourced from the most experienced growers, who produce strains that are very limited, incredibly potent and rare in the world of cannabis. Now those strains, along with a complete line of cannabis products, will be available in Michigan, a market that moved to adult-use at the end of 2019. Since then, its recreational market has matured rapidly. In June, adult-use marijuana sales in the state surpassed medical cannabis sales, and Marijuana Business Daily expects the state to reach $1.9-$2.4 billion by 2024.

"We are thrilled to expand GKUA Ultra Premium into the Michigan community, ensuring residents have access to the worlds-best cannabis products," said Beau Golob, President and Co-founder GKUA Inc. "Working with Lil Wayne is an honor, and we've found success in California through his unique vision of curating a premium line of products that inspires people and feeds their creativity. We're sure those values will resonate with the residents of Michigan, a state known for its deep love of music and artistry."

To celebrate the launch, Lil Twist, the rapper and reality television star, signed to Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment music label, will visit dispensaries in Michigan where GKUA is being distributed. Lil Twist will be meeting fans and giving away swag. The tour, planned for October 10th, will include House of Dank 8 Mile (Detroit, MI), Herbology (River Rouge, MI) and The Clinic (Centerline, MI). For a full list of GKUA retailers in Michigan, use the Weezy Weed Finder on GKUA.com

In order to bring GKUA Ultra Premium to market in Michigan, the company partnered with Choice Labs. At launch, the following GKUA Ultra Premium products will be available in select Michigan dispensaries:

GKUA Ultra Premium Flower : Sourced from the most experienced growers, GKUA produces strains that are limited, incredibly potent and impossibly difficult to find…truly the best flower! Available at launch are two ultra premium Indica strains, Sour Garlic Cookies and Gorilla Glue #4.





GKUA Ultra Premium Battery Technology : The proprietary ceramic heating element and cutting-edge design is optimized to efficiently deliver vape in easily controllable doses while elevating the user experience. The battery technology combined with GKUA Ultra Premium THC is the future of vape.





GKUA THC Vape : Sourced from the best cannabis strains, GKUA's THC Vape is an exclusive formulation that carefully transforms the highest-quality cannabis into potent THC vape oil. Independently lab tested and certified for purity. GKUA Ultra Premium vape oil, pure and potent.





GKUA Ultra Premium Concentrates : Intensely potent and flavorful, GKUA Ultra Premium Concentrates are sourced from the finest cannabis flower with off-the-chart THC levels created for dabbing or adding to flower. Potency you can taste and feel.





: Intensely potent and flavorful, GKUA Ultra Premium Concentrates are sourced from the finest cannabis flower with off-the-chart THC levels created for dabbing or adding to flower. Potency you can taste and feel. GKUA Ultra Premium Pre-Rolls: GKUA Ultra Premium Pre-Rolls are made from the finest GKUA flower. Perfectly rolled for a smooth burn, these joints make taking the party with you easy.

About GKUA Ultra Premium

Lil Wayne, artistic giant and connoisseur of cannabis, has created the ultimate cannabis brand, GKUA Ultra Premium. Lil Wayne provides inspiration to millions of people, and now he is delivering it in one more form, the best high of your life. Produced from the finest cannabis, GKUA Ultra Premium products are Lil Wayne tasted and approved. GKUA strives to inspire artists and dreamers and supports the arts through collaborations with new artists in multiple mediums. GKUA Ultra Premium products are available in select California dispensaries. For more information about GKUA Ultra Premium products and events, visit gkua.com .

