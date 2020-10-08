GKUA Ultra Premium Celebrates Michigan Launch with Lil Twist Appearances

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GKUA Ultra Premium, Lil Wayne's cannabis brand, announced today that famed rapper and reality-television star, Lil Twist, will visit three dispensaries to meet with customers and fans on Saturday, October 10th to celebrate the launch of cannabis products and strains in Michigan.

Lil Twist, who is signed to Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment music label, plans to visit each of the three locations for two hours where he will greet customers, sign autographs and give away swag to the first 100 customers.

"Y'all know I love weed, so it's only right I pull up to Detroit, Michigan this week to support the launch of GKUA with my whole Michigan team," said Lil Twist. "I know I'm looking forward to enjoying the day and sharing that GKUA with everyone who will be coming out to the dispensaries. YoungMoney is a family and we support each other one hundred percent - Moula"

GKUA Ultra Premium released the following schedule for Lil Twist's tour on October 10th:

12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Herbology in River Rouge

11392 W Jefferson Ave, River Rouge, MI 48218

3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. House of Dank 8 Mile

3340 E 8 Mile Rd, Detroit, MI 48234

6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. The Clinic in Centerline

26829 Lawrence Ave, Center Line, MI 48015

"We are thrilled Lil Twist is helping us celebrate the launch of GKUA Ultra Premium in Michigan," said Beau Golob, President and Co-founder GKUA Inc. "We're proud to have this network of artists that collaborate and support each other's endeavors, putting community first as we launch products that feed creativity."

The Lil Twist dispensary tour is the first in a series as GKUA Ultra Premium collaborates with artists part of Lil Wayne's community as the brand rolls out to additional states and locations. During the tour, the entire line of GKUA Ultra Premium products available in Michigan dispensaries will be available for purchase, which includes: GKUA Ultra Premium Flower; GKUA Ultra Premium Battery Technology; GKUA THC Vape; GKUA Ultra Premium Concentrates; and GKUA Ultra Premium Pre-Rolls.

About GKUA Ultra Premium

Lil Wayne, artistic giant and connoisseur of cannabis, has created the ultimate cannabis brand, GKUA Ultra Premium. Lil Wayne provides inspiration to millions of people, and now he is delivering it in one more form, the best high of your life. Produced from the finest cannabis, GKUA Ultra Premium products are Lil Wayne tasted and approved. GKUA strives to inspire artists and dreamers and supports the arts through collaborations with new artists in multiple mediums. GKUA Ultra Premium products are available in select California dispensaries. For more information about GKUA Ultra Premium products and events, visit gkua.com .

Contact:

Renee Cotsis, MATTIO Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE GKUA Ultra Premium

Related Links

http://gkua.com

