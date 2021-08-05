GL Homes Receives the Inaugural 2021 Community Award from American Red Cross

SUNRISE, Fla., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross presented GL Homes with the Inaugural 2021 Community Ambassador Award. This prestigious award proudly recognizes GL Homes' philanthropic support of the American Red Cross and its mission to provide for those in need.

"Company-wide, GL Homes is committed to making the communities in which we build a better place to live as we strive to ensure that those who are less fortunate are given a chance to rebuild their lives. To receive this inaugural award from such an admired organization like the American Red Cross is a tremendous honor and we hope it inspires other companies to give back," said Misha Ezratti, President of GL Homes.

GL Homes has been supporting the American Red Cross since 2002. This has included support for its Hurricane Katrina Disaster Relief Fund, Hurricane Dorian refugee relief, sponsoring its annual Red Cross Ball, and its COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

"It is such a pleasure to recognize a truly altruistic organization like GL Homes with the first Community Ambassador Award. Selecting GL Homes for this prestigious distinction was an effortless decision as they have demonstrated their commitment to supporting the mission of the American Red Cross in our communities," stated Lynne Hopkins, Board Member of the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast Chapter of the American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors. The American Red Cross is part of the world's largest volunteer network found in nearly 200 countries.

"We are honored to be recognized by the American Red Cross for our philanthropic support and the difference we make throughout Florida and beyond. Our company takes great pride in our team's effort to help in times of need," said Sarah Alsofrom, Senior Director of Community Relations for GL Homes.

About GL Homes

Since 1976, GL Homes has grown from a small, local builder to one of the nation's largest. For over three decades, GL Homes has created exceptional communities and built quality residences in Florida's most desirable locations including Palm Beach, Broward, Indian River, St. Lucie, Collier, Lee, Hillsborough, and Pasco Counties. www.glhomes.com.

