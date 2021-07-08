GL Homes Wins 2021 Florida Impact Award from Leadership Florida®

SUNRISE, Fla., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership Florida® announces that GL Homes is the 2021 Florida Impact Award winner. The Florida Impact Award recognizes a business or nonprofit organization that has created a specific project or body of work whose impact is currently transforming the future of its region or beyond and has the potential to transform Florida as a whole.

"As a homebuilder with deep roots in Florida dating back almost 50 years, our corporate philosophy is to make a difference in the communities where we live and work. Recognition by a prominent and well-respected organization like Leadership Florida® is a true testament to our philanthropic efforts," said Misha Ezratti, President of GL Homes.

Leadership Florida® recognized GL Homes for its statewide philanthropic efforts which include:

Good Night's Sleep Initiative

Created in 2015, Good Night's Sleep provides all the furnishings to make a house a home for people transitioning from homelessness to independent living including new mattresses, linens, towels, and dishes.

Home at Tamarind

GL Homes addressed the lack of affordable housing head-on when the homebuilder collaborated with Gulfstream Goodwill Industries, Palm Beach County , and the City of West Palm Beach .

, and the .

GL Homes designed and built Home at Tamarind in West Palm Beach on land that the City of West Palm Beach donated.

on land that the donated.

This $1.1 million-dollar affordable housing project is home to Goodwill clients who were homeless or at-risk of homelessness.

affordable housing project is home to Goodwill clients who were homeless or at-risk of homelessness. Passion for Playgrounds

Annual donation and construction of a playground donated to a nonprofit serving children.

"We are excited and honored to receive this prestigious award that showcases the difference that our dedicated team members have made across the state," said Sarah Alsofrom, Senior Director of Community Relations for GL Homes.

About GL Homes

Since 1976, GL Homes has grown from a small, local builder to one of the nation's largest. For over three decades, GL Homes has created exceptional communities and built quality residences in Florida's most desirable locations including Palm Beach, Broward, Indian River, St. Lucie, Collier, Lee, Hillsborough, and Pasco Counties. www.glhomes.com.

SOURCE GL Homes

Related Links

https://www.glhomes.com/

