GL Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages Globe Life Inc. (GL) Investors to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) ("Globe Life").

On April 11, 2024, market analyst Fuzzy Panda Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Globe Life is engaged in widespread insurance fraud including withdrawing funds from consumer bank accounts without approval, writing policies for dead and fictitious people, forging customer signatures, and actuarial fraud.

On this news, Globe Life's stock price fell $55.76, or 53.11%, to close at $49.17 per share on April 11, 2024.

If you are a Globe Life investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please CLICK HERE to fill out our online form or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Jonathan Naji, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or E-mail at [email protected]. You can also click on the following link or paste it in your browser: https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/globe-life-inc?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=gl&mktm=r

