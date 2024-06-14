GL Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Globe Life Inc. f/k/a Torchmark Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of common stock of Globe Life Inc. f/k/a Torchmark Corporation (NYSE: GL) between May 8, 2019 and April 10, 2024. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by July 1, 2024.

For more information, and to join the Globe Life class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=24072 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected].

The Rosen Law Firm is investigating allegations that Globe Life Inc. f/k/a Torchmark Corporation (GL) misled investors regarding its business operations.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning: (1) Globe Life's consistent premium revenue growth, particularly from American Income Life Insurance Company ("AIL"); and (2) Globe Life's Code of Business Conduct and Ethics (the "Code of Conduct"). Specifically, defendants repeatedly attributed Globe Life's consistent premium revenue growth "to increased agent count and productivity." In addition, Globe Life's Code of Conduct stated, among other things, that "[t]he Company is committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming environment," that "[v]iolence and threatening behavior are not permitted," and that "[t]he use of illegal drugs in the workplace will not be tolerated." When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Globe Life Inc. f/k/a Torchmark Corporation. The deadline to file a motion to be appointed as lead plaintiff is July 1, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=24072.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

