GL Pools Builds on Family Legacy With Acquisition of Gardiner's Pool Service

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GL Pools is proud to announce its acquisition of Gardiner's Pool Service, Inc., bringing together two trusted family-run pool care companies with nearly four decades of history. The final stage of the acquisition was completed on Oct. 1, 2025, marking a seamless transition for customers who have long valued the Gardiner family's commitment to excellence.

The Gardiner story began in 1985, when Phil Gardiner founded Gardiner's Pool Service with a mission to provide top-quality pool care built on trust and personal relationships. Phil's son, Austin, often joined him on pool routes, learning both the trade and the importance of caring for customers like family. Through word-of-mouth and a dedication to service, Phil grew a loyal customer base that has lasted for decades.

In 2006, Austin ventured out on his own, eventually partnering with Kyle Lobe to create GL Pools. Despite running separate businesses, father and son remained closely connected, with GL Pools often handling equipment repairs for Gardiner's clients, and both companies referring customers to one another.

In 2023, Phil began discussing retirement with Austin and proposed merging the two companies. The merger ensures that longtime Gardiner's Pool Service customers will remain in trusted hands, many of whom already know Austin and the GL Pools team.

"This transition couldn't make me happier," Phil says. "I know firsthand the quality of service Austin and Kyle provide. My customers will continue to be treated with the same care and attention they've come to expect."

With the acquisition, GL Pools expands its reach so that more customers across San Diego County can benefit from its award-winning pool service and repair expertise.

"We're honored to continue the Gardiner's Pool Service legacy," Austin says. "This acquisition is about more than business; it's about carrying forward a family tradition and strengthening the trust our community has placed in us for nearly 40 years."

