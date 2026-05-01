G.L. Sayre Joins The Pete Store After 92 Years, Adding Philadelphia and Wilmington to Growing East Coast Network

Four-time Peterbilt Dealer of the Year expands Mid-Atlantic footprint with acquisition of one of the region's longest-running truck dealerships

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pete Store, a four-time Peterbilt North American Dealer of the Year and one of the largest privately owned Peterbilt dealer groups in North America, today announced the acquisition of G.L. Sayre, a family-owned Peterbilt dealership with locations in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania and New Castle, Delaware.

The two locations have re-opened as The Peterbilt Store – Philadelphia and The Peterbilt Store – Wilmington. The Conshohocken location will continue to offer new and used truck sales, along with parts and service. The New Castle location will continue providing parts and service, with truck sales to be added in the near future. Both facilities will retain their existing teams and their long-standing commitment to local customers, now backed by The Pete Store's broader East Coast network and resources.

Founded in 1934, G.L. Sayre has served the Mid-Atlantic region for 92 years as a family-owned Peterbilt dealership with a strong local presence.

"G.L. Sayre has built something special over nearly a century of serving this region," said Jeff Arscott, President of The Pete Store. "Our job is to honor what the Sayre family created and continue investing in the service, parts, and support that customers in this market depend on every day."

The acquisition strengthens The Pete Store's Mid-Atlantic presence and extends coverage into the Philadelphia market, one of the most active freight regions in the country. Within a one-day drive of approximately 40% of the U.S. population and served by major corridors including I-95, I-76, and I-476, the region is a critical hub for fleets moving goods throughout the Northeast and beyond.

"These two locations strengthen our ability to support fleets up and down the East Coast," Arscott added. "With every Pete Store location, customers benefit from consistent service, deeper parts inventory, and the technical support to keep their trucks on the road."

The acquisition brings The Pete Store's network to 33 locations across the Eastern United States.

About The Pete Store

Founded in 2001, The Pete Store operates a network of Peterbilt dealerships across the Eastern United States. A four-time recipient of the Peterbilt North American Dealer of the Year award, The Pete Store provides sales of new and pre-owned Peterbilt trucks, all-makes parts, service, mobile service, body shops, financing, leasing, and rental.

SOURCE The Pete Store