GLACIERPOINT WORKERS IN CHICAGO JOIN TEAMSTERS

Dairy Drivers and Helpers Organize for a Stronger Future

CHICAGO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 70 drivers and helpers at GlacierPoint outside Chicago have overwhelmingly voted to join Teamsters Local 703. GlacierPoint is a regional distributor of ice cream, milk, and other frozen and refrigerated products, supplying grocery stores and other foodservice operations throughout the Midwest.

"This is a major win for our members and our union," said Thomas W. Stiede, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 703 and President of Teamsters Joint Council 25. "GlacierPoint workers stood together and made it clear they are ready for the respect, wages, and benefits they deserve. Local 703 is proud to welcome them to the Teamsters, and we look forward to negotiating a strong first contract."

This victory showcases the growing momentum across the dairy industry, where workers are organizing with the Teamsters to secure better wages, benefits, job security, and a more stable future for their families.

"The company tried to hit us with tricks, misinformation, and threats to stop us from organizing," said Norm Fret Jr., a GlacierPoint driver and a new member of Local 703. "But we were prepared, and their efforts only showed us that we made the right decision. With our brothers and sisters behind us, we're ready to negotiate our first contract and move forward together."

Teamsters Local 703 represents more than 4,000 workers across Northern Illinois and the Chicago area in the grocery, food processing, landscaping, construction, and brewery industries. For more information, visit teamsterslocal703.com.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 703