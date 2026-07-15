Glacis Labs Raises $6.8 Million Seed Round to Scale ZeroDelta, the Clearing Layer for Digital Assets

Seed investment to accelerate hiring, operations, and go-to-market for multichain clearinghouse that has settled over $1 billion in digital asset volume

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glacis Labs, the crypto infrastructure company building the clearing layer for digital assets, today announced the close of a $6.8 million seed funding round led by Lightspeed Faction, with participation from Franklin Templeton, Coinbase Ventures, Again (formerly IDC Ventures), Protein Capital, and Techni Ventures. The investment will scale hiring, expand operations, and accelerate go-to-market for ZeroDelta, the company's flagship product, a multichain clearinghouse that has settled over $1 billion in digital asset volume and operates at a $1.5 billion annualized run rate across more than 40 chains.

"The next decade of finance is going to settle onchain, but the rails to do it at an institutional scale do not exist yet. ZeroDelta is the clearinghouse that makes it possible," said Jacob Blish, Co-Founder and CEO of Glacis Labs. "We are starting with stablecoins because that is where the volume is today, and we are building toward a future where tokenized securities and real-world assets clear on the same infrastructure."

ZeroDelta is a multichain clearinghouse that matches, nets, and settles digital asset flows with non-custodial, atomic delivery and a cryptographic receipt on every transfer. It sits above the bridges and transport layers that move tokens between blockchains. Rather than routing each transfer individually, it matches opposing flows against each other internally so that only the net remainder ever moves onchain. Glacis Core, the cross-chain messaging layer, and Glacis' AirLift, the token transport layer, run beneath every ZeroDelta settlement to handle routing and chain-to-chain movement.

Today's existing cross-chain infrastructure introduces slippage, custody risk, and fragmented audit trails that constrain institutional adoption. ZeroDelta replaces that with a system where settlement is final or it does not happen. The architecture is asset-agnostic and built to extend into tokenized securities, real-world assets, and FX as those markets mature.

The timing of this investment coincides with accelerating institutional demand for onchain infrastructure. Stablecoin regulation is pulling institutional volume onto blockchain rails and as that volume grows, the deterministic, auditable settlement infrastructure from ZeroDelta is critical to how digital asset markets function at scale.

About Glacis Labs

Glacis Labs builds the clearing layer for digital assets. Its flagship product, ZeroDelta, is a multichain clearinghouse that matches, nets, and settles digital asset flows across more than 40 chains with non-custodial, atomic delivery. ZeroDelta has cleared over $1 billion in lifetime volume and operates at a $1.5 billion annualized run rate. Glacis serves stablecoin issuers, financial institutions, and protocols building on tokenized assets. Learn more at glacislabs.com.

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SOURCE Glacis Labs