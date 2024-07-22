Glad® and T-Boz Bring `90s Nostalgia to the Household Cleaning Experience

At its core, the campaign celebrates "scent-stalgia," the feeling we get when familiar scents transport us back in time. Scents such as Pine-Sol, the newest fragrance in the Glad ForceFlex Scented Trash Bag lineup, which evokes memories of Grandma's house with the crisp, classic pine notes.

"Scent absolutely rules my world," said Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins. "Scent, much like music, has the power to take us back; one scent, one song—and specific memories are instantly unlocked. There's power and truth in 'scent-stalgia,' and I'm thrilled to collaborate with Glad to playfully take people back to the `90s."

It's this shared force between scent and music, combined with a desire to further connect to `90s-era iconography, that led Glad to partner with T-Boz. TLC is largely recognized as creating the blueprint for girl-group style and female empowerment during that era, inspiration Glad applied to the Glad Girl Group.

"TLC is `90s royalty," said Carrie Rathod, Glad's head of marketing. "T-Boz has choreographed many of TLC's most memorable dances, and so we knew she could bring style and creativity to what we at Glad playfully call 'bag-ography.' We often hear from our consumers that the scents of our bags are connected to special memories for them. What better way to go back in time than through the joy of dance brought to life by her iconic talent?"

In honor of the partnership, T-Boz has joined TikTok, the place where dance routines are replicated and celebrated, to further share the fun. From July 22 to August 7, consumers can follow @gladproducts on TikTok or Instagram and comment on the collaboration post between Glad and T-Boz using #GladSweepstakes and tagging a friend for a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip for two to see TLC and Shaggy outside of Chicago on August 31, 2024, and to receive custom merchandise curated by T-Boz.

