Glad® Features Sesame Street's Oscar the Grouch in new Limited-Edition Packaging

Why Sesame Street's Oscar the Grouch?

Following Glad's December revival of its iconic "Don't Get Mad. Get Glad." campaign featuring Sesame Street's Oscar the Grouch in a remix of the classic "I Love Trash" song, the collaboration now evolves from screen to shelf. By bringing Sesame Street's Oscar the Grouch directly onto Glad packaging, the brand continues its playful messaging while reinforcing that trash doesn't have to feel like a chore.

"We're always looking for ways to bring a little more joy to everyday routines," said Ericka Santos, Associate Director of Marketing at Glad. "Bringing Sesame Street's Oscar the Grouch to our packaging is a fun way to turn a routine chore into something that can make people smile, while staying true to our 'Don't Get Mad. Get Glad.' campaign."

What's the Collaboration About?

This Walmart-exclusive launch introduces limited-edition Glad packaging featuring Sesame Street's Oscar the Grouch, blending nostalgia into the everyday trash aisle. By pairing Glad's trusted household essentials with one of pop culture's most lovable trash enthusiasts, the collaboration creates a lighthearted moment for families.

"Sesame Street has always found ways to bring humor and heart to everyday moments," said Gabriela Arenas, Senior Vice President, Global Licensing at Sesame Workshop, the global nonprofit behind Sesame Street. "Oscar is a natural fit when it comes to a playful and unique way to celebrate trash."

Beyond Walmart: There's More Where That Came From!

While Walmart marks the first phase of the rollout, the collaboration is set to expand to Target and Dollar General stores beginning in July. At Target, Glad will further build on the momentum through a back-to-school sweepstakes, extending the campaign into another key seasonal shopping moment.

Beyond delighting shoppers, the limited-edition packaging also provides retailers with fresh in-store merchandising opportunities, with incremental displays already secured across major retailers.

Wait, Haven't Glad and Sesame Street's Oscar the Grouch Teamed Up Before?

If this collaboration feels familiar, that's because it builds on Glad's December 2025 campaign, where Sesame Street's Oscar the Grouch was featured in the relaunch of "Don't Get Mad. Get Glad." through a Broadway-inspired musical number celebrating trash. The new packaging program marks the next chapter in that collaboration, bringing the same humor and personality directly into consumers' homes.

Where to Find It

Glad ForceFlex with Gain limited-edition Sesame Street's Oscar the Grouch packs are available now exclusively at Walmart, with Target and Dollar General launches beginning in July.

About Glad

The Glad Products Company, the nation's leading household waste solutions company, specializes in kitchen and outdoor trash bags as well as food protection products. By providing innovative and trusted solutions, Glad brings unquestioned dependability to an unpredictable world. Glad is a member of The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) family of brands. For more information, go to Glad.com. CLX-B.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the global nonprofit behind Sesame Street and so much more. For over 50 years, we have worked at the intersection of education, media, and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts, all in service of empowering each generation to build a better world. Our beloved characters, iconic shows, outreach in communities, and more bring playful early learning to families in more than 190 countries and advance our mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. Learn more at www.sesame.org and follow Sesame Workshop on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X.

*based on Circana, U.S. multi‑outlet dollar sales data for Trash Disposal and Food Wraps, 52 weeks ending April 26, 2026

SOURCE Glad