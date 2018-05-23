Glad Lash Announces Sizzling New Products for Summer Including Glad Lash Delicates and LashLift™ Eyelash Perming Kit

Flare Lash Delicates

Glad Lash Delicates combine the richness of cluster lashes, along with a more light-weight and natural look for summer. This new lash is hand crafted with high-quality single strand synthetic mink fibers. Available in either C or D Curl with 3 lengths on each tray: 10, 12, 14mm and an ultra-light .05 diameter.

Flare Lash Delicates are perfect for those who love the look of Single Strand Individual Eyelash Extensions, but want the quick and easy do-it-yourself application that Flare Lashes offer. The Flare Lash Delicates can either be applied by a lash professional or on your own.

Available online for $7.99

LashLift™ Eyelash Perming Kit:

While eyelash perming has been around for a few years, only now is the trend truly exploding. Glad Lash has designed its LashLift™ Eyelash Perming kit as a "must-have" service for professionals whose clients crave that extra curl for their natural lashes. The perming kit products are made with premium quality ingredients, enabling lashes to hold their curl for approximately four to six weeks.

Training for the LashLift Eyelash Perming kit is now being held nation-wide and for more information on the eyelash perming process, please view our tutorial video. Pros are encouraged to check with their state board for specific licensing requirements as it relates to lash perming.

LashLift™ Eyelash Perming Kit Includes:

Cream #1 Perm Lotion (blue),4g

Cream # 2 Setting Lotion (orange),4g

Pure Essence Nourishing,4g

Keratin Boost,4g

Coating Tint (black),4g

Fixing Gel (latex free),5g

Silicone Pad-Curlers sizes: Small, Medium & Large (4 per size).

Available online at $44.99

Wash and Wink™ - Eyelash Shampoo + Conditioner:

Glad Lash® Wash and Wink + Conditioner is the perfect after-care solution to help maintain clean and healthy lashes without irritating, harming, or reducing the eyelash extension bond.

Glad Lash Wash and Wink offers a specially formulated, botanically infused oil-free cleanser designed to clean and condition eyelashes. This product is gentle and safe for daily use on lashes with or without extensions. While this cleanser can be used two or three times per week, always consult with an expert to plan ahead for the best aftercare regime compatible with your lifestyle, skin type, and cosmetic use.

Available online at $9.99

Double Layered Glad Lash Signature Mink Lashes:

Double Layered Glad Lash Signature Mink Lashes offer a dramatic, multi-dimensional look, with two-times the lashes – and can be applied in half the time! These individual, single strand lashes are stacked, with the longer lash on top, creating a rich and layered look. These lashes also have two curls with two different lengths per row. Professionals can apply two extensions at the same time to one natural lash.

Available online at $24.99

About Glad Lash Inc.

Founded in 1981, Glad Lash Inc. is an international manufacturer and distributer of professional eyelash and eyebrow extensions, application tools, after-care and makeup products. Glad Lash also specializes in the art of eyelash and brow extension application and training.

Glad Lash offers a comprehensive product range including, but not limited to, eyelash and brow extensions, extension kits, application and maintenance tools as well as make-up, marketing materials, apparel and gift items.

