Glad Lash Opens its First-Ever Retail Establishment in Southern California

"We found that our customers wanted to view and experience our products in person as well as on the Web," says Brian Greene, managing director of Glad Lash. "In fact, over the past five years, we have seen an influx of foot traffic from our customers who often travel great distances to visit our Northridge-based headquarters, just so they could see and experience the products in our showroom."

The GladGirl store will include products from both Glad Lash's professional and Do-it-Yourself (DIY) lines – all of which are professional grade and quality. Customers will find a variety of eyelash extensions from strip to flare and single strand, as well as brow and aftercare products. Customer favorites including the popular Salon Professional Mink Lashes; Volume Plus Adhesive, Lashe EnMasse Mascara formulated for Eyelash Extensions, the entire selection of False Lashes by GladGirl, GladGirl Liquid Liner, Eyelash Cleansing Brush, Flare Lash Delicates, Glad Lash Lint Free Eye Gel Patches, LashLift Eyelash Perming and much more will be on display.

Great customer care has always been a hallmark of Glad Lash's approach, and as such, the company will extend that vision to the store. The GladGirl retail employees are industry professionals comprised of estheticians, cosmetologists and make-up artists and will be on hand to help customers navigate and choose products that meet their individual needs. In addition, the founder of Glad Lash, Esther Bolkin, will offer training courses and meet-ups for both consumers and professionals.

"Retail is not just about acquiring products," says Bolkin. "It's about providing customers with a delightful and enjoyable experience. It is in this spirit that we have remained focused on providing the most comprehensive line of products along with the absolute in excellence, technique and pricing."

Glad Lash was founded by Esther Bolkin in 1981, who began selling flare lashes to business customers out of her rolodex and via trade shows. As the company grew in the 1990s, Esther and her team created an online presence for the company. Today, Glad Lash is an international business that designs and manufactures its products to business customers as well as consumers. In 2015, the company began seeing more interest for its DIY products and developed its GladGirl line of products.

The GladGirl store will officially open on June 28, 2018 and will be located at 19201 Parthenia Street, Suite G, Northridge, CA 91324.

About Glad Lash, Inc.:

Founded in 1981, Glad Lash Inc. is an international manufacturer and distributer of professional eyelash and eyebrow extensions, application tools, after-care and makeup products. Glad Lash also specializes in the art of eyelash and brow extension application and training.

Our comprehensive product range includes but is not limited to: eyelash and brow extensions, extension kits, application and maintenance tools as well as make-up, marketing materials, apparel and gift items. With a strong professional focus, we are also committed to providing quality training courses through Glad Lash Academy.

With over 35 years-experience, we continue to grow and deepen our knowledge while providing you with a standard of unparalleled expertise and quality.

