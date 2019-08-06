Glad Lash Opens its Second Retail Location in Southern California called GladGirl One Year After the Debut of its First Store

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glad Lash Inc., the international manufacturer and distributor of eyelash and eyebrow extensions, is announcing that its second retail location, GladGirl, in Orange County, will open to the public August 6, 2019. GladGirl will offer products from both Glad Lash Inc.'s consumer and professional lines as well as have special training programs for lash artists in store. The company, which has been in business for over 35 years, has traditionally sold its vast line of originally-designed eyelash extensions and cosmetics especially formulated for eyelash extensions, through its business website, but is now offering brick and mortar locations in two locations in southern California.

"Our first store in Northridge, California was very successful for three simple reasons," said Brian Greene, managing director for Glad Lash Inc. "The retail experiences offer hands-on sampling of products, provides learning and training programs onsite and displays an assortment of popular Glad Lash and GladGirl products that lash professionals and enthusiasts can purchase immediately."

The GladGirl store will be located in Costa Mesa, Orange County and is opening only one year after its Northridge retail-location counterpart. Dedication to stellar customer care has always been a hallmark of Glad Lash and the company has extended that vision into the operation of its stores. The store employees are industry professionals comprised of estheticians, cosmetologists and make-up artists and will be on hand to help customers navigate and choose products that meet their individual and business needs. In addition, the founder of Glad Lash, Esther Bolkin, along with other professionals, will offer training courses and meet-ups for both consumers and professionals.

The Orange County-based GladGirl will include Glad Lash's most popular professional and non-professional eyelash extensions, after-care products as well as make-up that is formulated for eyelash extensions. Customers will find a variety of favorites, including the popular Signature Mink Lashes, Volume Plus eyelash extension glue, Volume Plus Adhesive, Magnetic Tweezer Case, Lashe EnMasse Mascara formulated for Eyelash Extensions, the entire selection of False Lashes by GladGirl, GladGirl Liquid Liner, Eyelash Cleansing Brush, Flare Lash Delicates, Glad Lash Lint Free Eye Gel Patches, LashLift Eyelash Perming and much more.

Along with the opening of the second retail location, Glad Lash will also officially announce its new GladGirl Rewards program that will allow customers in the stores as well as online, to earn points towards discounts and special offers.

Glad Lash, Inc. was founded by Esther Bolkin in 1981, who began selling flare lashes to business customers out of her rolodex and via trade shows. As the company grew in the 1990s, Esther and her team created an online presence for the company. Today, Glad Lash is an international business that designs and manufactures its products to business customers as well as consumers. In 2015, the company began seeing more interest for its products from lash enthusiasts, so started a more consumer-oriented line of products called GladGirl.

The GladGirl retail experience in Orange County will open officially on August 5 and be located at 474 E. 17th Street, Suite 206, Costa Mesa, CA 92627. For more information, please visit https://www.eyelashextensions.com to learn more about store hours of operations, products sold both online and in-store, GladGirl Rewards and more.

About Glad Lash, Inc.:

Founded in 1981, Glad Lash Inc. is an international manufacturer and distributer of professional eyelash and eyebrow extensions, application tools, after-care and makeup products. Glad Lash also specializes in the art of eyelash and brow extension application and training.

Glad Lash Inc.'s comprehensive product range includes but is not limited to: eyelash and brow extensions, extension kits, application and maintenance tools as well as make-up, marketing materials, apparel and gift items. With a strong professional focus, we are also committed to providing quality training courses through Glad Lash Academy.

With over 35 years-experience, Glad Lash continues to grow and deepen its knowledge while providing you with a standard of unparalleled expertise and quality.

