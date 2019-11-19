Gladiator Brand Debuts Floor-To-Ceiling Storage Solutions With Launch Of Overhead GearLoft™ Storage

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Garage storage is now elevated to new heights thanks to Gladiator, a leader in garage organization. Boasting a weight capacity of up to 750 pounds across 96 cubic feet, the new Gladiator® Overhead GearLoft™ Storage allows homeowners to get things easily stored, organized and off the floor.

Securely affixing to the ceiling, the construction of the Overhead GearLoft provides additional space to store those items that never seem to find a home. Available in either Hammered Granite or White, the choice is there to best fit your garage. In addition, the Gladiator brand's patented EZ Connect technology, with an innovative click-and-lock design, allows for easy adjustments from 23" and 37.8". The removable locking pins allow for simple adjustments and secure connections in place once the desired height is chosen.

Backed by the Gladiator brand's 10-year limited-parts warranty, the Overhead GearLoft provides peace of mind by showcasing an extreme durability thanks to a corrosion resistant hard coat finish.

"The introduction of our Overhead GearLoft allows for garage storage to be reimagined in ways many never thought possible," said Annette Finnigan, Senior Brand Manager for Gladiator. "We spent considerable time designing it to be an exceptionally sturdy storage option that gives users unprecedented confidence that everything will be stored safely and securely."

Supported by the Gladiator Pros, a fully dedicated team of Gladiator experts who offer design guidance and product recommendations, the Overhead GearLoft is now available through GladiatorGW.com.

About Gladiator

Since 2003, Gladiator has been a leader in garage and household storage systems. Pushing the boundaries of home and garage storage, Gladiator has developed a reputation for continually creating innovative, superior, customizable organizational solutions that suit the needs and passions of its users. Gladiator offers a robust array of welded and ready-to-assemble products such as cabinets, workbenches, wall systems, shelving, tool storage, appliances and more. For more information on Gladiator® storage solutions, please visit www.Gladiatorgw.com or through Facebook , YouTube , Pinterest , Instagram and the Gladiator blog .

