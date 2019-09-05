Gladiator® Debuts Its Largest Freestanding Rack Shelf That Boasts 8,000-Pound Weight Capacity

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gladiator®, the nation's leader in customizable garage and household organization solutions, continues its quest for state-of-the-art ways to declutter and make space for living with three new additions to its already-extensive product lineup. The Gladiator® Heavy Duty Mega Rack, Storage Bench and Fold Away Workstation have limitless possibilities for those looking to flip the script and create a tailor-made garage, commercial workspace or home entryway with unmatched-quality, durable options.

"We have a steadfast commitment to being the best in garage storage and organization, developing new products with unsurpassed performance that maximize any garage space," said Annette Finnigan, Senior Brand Manager for Gladiator. "Interestingly, as more people have discovered our product line, they've started to find uses for it beyond the garage. Our latest products reflect this versatility, whether it be an industrial kitchen taking advantage of our Heavy Duty Mega Rack, or a family adding our Storage Bench to their mudroom."

With four secure and fully-adjustable shelves that can hold 2,000 pounds apiece, the Gladiator® Heavy Duty Mega Rack is the ultimate find for mechanics, landscapers, aspiring chefs, and really anyone who needs a space to easily store large, heavy items. A sturdy steel frame serves as the backbone to the 50 square-feet of storage area, giving new meaning to "taking a load off" when stowing hefty equipment like engine blocks and leftover landscaping bricks.

In addition to its robust construction and striking appearance, the Mega Rack leverages the innovative Gladiator® click-and-lock technology, so rest assured no tools are needed. A quad support tie bar design reinforces the shelves, and the welded steel frame has a corrosion-resistant, hard-coat finish to ensure it withstands a lifetime of wear and tear.

Complementing the Mega Rack is the all-new Gladiator® 42" Wide Fold Away Workstation that comes in three eye-catching finishes to blend in well with any room aesthetic. Affixing effortlessly to Gladiator® GearTrack or GearWall, the inventive Fold Away Workstation seamlessly transforms from a closed cabinet to a fully-functional workspace in mere seconds. Plug in power tools or fire up the laptop with the discreet power cord access port. Plus, with a weight capacity of 250 pounds, the Fold Away Workstation is sturdy enough to accommodate heavier items while simultaneously offering an easy-to-clean, stainless steel work surface.

Rounding out the latest lineup is the 54" Wide Storage Bench. Marrying form and function, this attractive piece fits in with the aesthetic of any room design, be it the entryway, mudroom or garage. A sturdy hardwood top and heavy-duty steel frame allow the Storage Bench to support up to 700 pounds, while a pair of easy front sliding doors reveal a pair of wire shelves that can hold upwards of 35 pounds apiece, creating the perfect hideaway to stash away everyday essentials, from shoes to pet food to cleaning supplies.

The new Gladiator® Mega Rack, Fold Away Workstation and Storage Bench are all fully supported by the brand's Gladiator® Pros. Whether helping customers choose the right gear, troubleshoot a problem, or even assemble brand new Gladiator® equipment, the fully dedicated team of Gladiator® Pros ensure an unmatched customer experience.

The Fold Away Workstation, Storage Bench and Mega Rack are available on www.Gladiatorgw.com.

About Gladiator

Since 2003, Gladiator® has been the leader in garage and household storage systems. Pushing the boundaries of home and garage storage, Gladiator® has developed a reputation for continually creating innovative, superior, customizable organizational solutions that suit the needs and passions of its users. Gladiator® offers a robust array of welded and ready-to-assemble products such as cabinets, workbenches, wall systems, shelving, tool storage, appliances and more. For more information on Gladiator®, please visit www.Gladiatorgw.com or through Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, Instagram and the Gladiator blog.

