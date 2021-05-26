Gladiator Law Marketing Receives the Prestigious 2021 Webby Award

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gladiator Law Marketing is proud to announce that it has received the 2021 Webby Award for the design of a website: https://www.sexualharassment-california.com. The site was created for Gilleon Law Firm, whose San Diego attorneys are committed to protecting the interests of survivors of sexual harassment and abuse.

In addition to this prestigious Webby award, Gladiator won the People's Voice Award for web and mobile sites that are law-firm-related.

There are different types of media recognized by Webby annual awards. In addition to websites, they include videos, apps, social, games and podcasts. In any category, there are only two awards: the Webby and the People's Voice. This year, both awards for law firm websites went to the Gladiator-designed site.

The New York Times describes the Webby as "the Internet's highest honor." The Webby Award is voted on by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Determination is based on several criteria, including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copywriting and ease of use.

The People's Voice Award is voted on by millions of internet fans around the world. The large base of voting stems from the growing popularity of the Webby Awards.

More than 13,000 entries vied for this year's Webby awards. Among other winners are the Oprah's Book Club podcast, the [AR]T Museum app, and special achievement awards for Ava Duveray, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Yara Shahidi.

There is a history of winning at Gladiator. The team has won previous awards in Web Development from the Web Marketing Association (WMA), including the WMA award for Legal Standard of Excellence.

Gilleon Law Firm's website designer, Lisa Vaughn, created the award-winning design, which was achieved through close collaboration with the firm to reflect their skills, values, and outreach efforts to the public. She captured the public awareness of the "Me Too" movement to show how Gilleon Law Firm protects the rights of survivors of sexual harassment and abuse in the workplace.

Winners of the Webby are asked to provide five words to reflect their work. Gladiator captures the intent of the site through its statement: "Your words make real change."

Vaughn, who is also the founding owner and president of Gladiator Law Marketing, said that custom-crafted designs and continued innovation are central to the agency's winning web design approach.

"Since each firm has its own focus and unique brand, we design websites that reach and appeal to potential clients accordingly. We have found that custom design results in attracting clients and bringing in more business than a template-based law firm website. While this requires investing significantly more time in partnership with the firm to ensure a customized design, the extra effort pays off."

Vaughn noted that while other agencies are more concerned about cutting corners -- reducing their investment and maximizing customer investment -- that approach costs the client more and results in a lower-quality product.

The constant evolution of the web presents many challenges for marketers, but Vaughn believes that with those challenges come opportunities and the impetus to continually reimagine the possibilities that good web design and writing can bring.

"Changes in the Google search algorithm and mobile design are some recent trends that have shaped our design approach," Vaughn said. "And we're already thinking about how 5G networks are transforming available design technologies."

Gladiator Law Marketing approaches web design with five key objectives: clearly identifying the law firm, telling that law firm's story, establishing its credibility, connecting with visitors to the site, and compelling those visitors to act. Visit the agency's website to learn more about Gladiator Law Marketing's web design for law firms.

Gladiator Law Marketing boasts more than 50 years of combined experienced from its team of professional marketers. It works with law firms across the U.S. to create custom-crafted, results-oriented websites. To contact Gladiator Law Marketing, call 888.683.3212.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com

SOURCE Gladiator Law Marketing