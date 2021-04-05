Gladiator Unveils New Garage-Ready Beverage Cooler

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you are a craft beer aficionado looking to store your favorite IPAs or in search of a place to put cases of your family's favorite sodas and sparkling waters, a reliable refrigerator is critical. But keeping a second large appliance in your house can be a challenge. Gladiator®, a leader in customizable garage and household organization solutions, is debuting a perfect solution with its new Beverage Cooler. Created with the garage in mind, the Beverage Cooler has enough storage space to hold up to 154 12-ounce cans and provides functionality, durability and flexibility during scorching hot summer afternoons, frigid winter evenings, and everything in between.

Available through GladiatorGW.com beginning April 2021, the Beverage Cooler is garage-ready, meaning specially designed to survive extreme heat and coldness. The Beverage Cooler can be left in the garage or basement year-round and can withstand extreme ambient temperatures ranging from zero to 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Additionally, a temperature alarm is designed to indicate when the inner temperature of the Beverage Cooler exceeds 73 degrees Fahrenheit or drops below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, providing additional peace of mind.

"Over the past year, people have placed more importance than ever on spending time in and around their garage," said Toni Sdao, General Manager of Gladiator. "As a result, they're searching for quality, durable products that can withstand the elements. Products like the Beverage Cooler are a perfect year-round storage solution in the garage."

The Gladiator® Beverage Cooler is a striking addition to any garage or basement. With a tempered glass, shatter-resistant door, the counter-height Beverage Cooler prominently features the signature Gladiator silver tread and hammered granite finish on its door frame and body. It can hold up to 200 pounds on its top, creating additional storage that seamlessly fits in alongside any other Gladiator product. Plus, the Beverage Cooler includes a set of casters, making portability around the garage at a moment's notice easier than ever.

Inside, the Beverage Cooler has three removable, shatter-resistant glass shelves that can be arranged in multiple positions, allowing for a fully customizable experience to match unique needs. The product also features a cool blue interior LED light to help see inside at any time of day.

"Everyone enjoys a cold drink after a day in the sun doing yardwork, during a family celebration or at the end of a long week," added Sdao. "Thanks to the Gladiator® Beverage Cooler, having those drinks at-the-ready is now easier than ever."

To learn more about the Gladiator® Beverage Cooler and the brand's complete line of garage storage solutions, visit GladiatorGW.com.

Since 2003, Gladiator® has been a leader in garage and household storage systems.

