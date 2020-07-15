Gladinet Introduces a New Vision for Simplified File Sharing

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Most cloud storage services require replication to the cloud, creating data sprawl challenges for modern information workers. CentreStack now solves these challenges with a unique architecture that seamlessly combines cloud and file server use cases.

Mapped drive as a single pane of glass for all storage. Mapped Drives over HTTPS

The platform replaces VPN file sharing with a simpler mapped drive over HTTPS that connects to file servers on-premises. Alternatively, it can simplify file server migration to the cloud for both users and admins. In both cases, the mapped drive provides LAN performance and familiarity from any location on any device. And features like secure file sharing , large file transfers and the ability to send secure messages can be used with a simple right click in the drive's context menus.

IT professionals face common difficulties when managing and deploying access solutions. For some situations, a VPN is required to provide access to internal file servers. In others, data must be accessed and managed from a cloud service or SaaS application. And with no standardized sharing tool for both of these situations, users are often left to choose Dropbox, email attachments or other consumer-oriented solutions like Google Drive to share with external parties. This creates a self-reinforcing loops of data sprawl that perpetuates data control issues for the enterprise.

CentreStack's architecture now challenges and abandons the assumed requirement that all data must migrate to the cloud. This provides a consistent user and management experience that doesn't require several different access and collaboration tools.

Fundamentally, CentreStack treats file servers and cloud storage services as equal partners. It doesn't matter whether you choose to use file servers, clouds or a combination of both, admins and users always get full access to the best file server and cloud features. CentreStack's 3-tiered architecture achieves this with a middle tier, or orchestration layer, that sits between the storage and client tiers, providing the best features of file servers and clouds when they are missing, or leveraging them if they exist.

This also facilitates seamless migrations from file servers to clouds with aggregated access to different back end storage services at the same time. For example, the user's drive could contain file shares from a local server interleaved with folders from a SharePoint document library.

It's a single tool to simplify and manage all access scenarios across file servers and clouds.

