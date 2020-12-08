Gladinet Simplifies Collaboration for Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Firms

It provides all the benefits of cloud collaboration while keeping data on existing file servers. Tweet this

Traditional tools like DFS and VPN can be problematic across wide area networks (WANs), and it can be challenging to access the data and keep it synchronized. DFS with Replication (DFS-R), for example, promises to sync files between two locations. But when IT administrators try to create a centralized file server for a multi-site organization with a unified namespace, the DFS replication service frequently fails to deliver on its promises with poor conflict resolution and frequent sync failures.

CentreStack solves these issues with a simple DFS alternative for AEC firms that does not require site-site VPN connections for server directory synchronization or VPN connections from remote clients. Instead, the only protocol needed for remote sites or remote clients is HTTPS. The platform provides simplicity and performance while maintaining centralized access controls, data consistency, and security.

About Gladinet

Founded in 2008, Gladinet supports millions of users of its file server focused remote access and collaboration solutions. Partners include Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and thousands of service providers in more than 100 countries worldwide.

