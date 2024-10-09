Gladius Communications Acquires Marcoux Strategies to Augment Aerospace & Defense Sector Business

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic communications consultancy Gladius Communications announced today that it has completed its acquisition of defense and aerospace technology communications firm Marcoux Strategies.

Gladius is a strategic and transformation communications agency dedicated to helping clients leverage communications as a catalyst to grow, transform, build, and protect their organizations. The firm, founded in 2019 by former in-house corporate communicators, provides unmatched experience leading change, transitions, and transactions that drive operational goals and business growth.

Marcoux Strategies, a woman-owned, minority-owned small business, achieved significant growth in its four-year history by creating strategies for federal-civilian and defense agencies and the contractors who serve them. With deep expertise in strategic communications, change management, inclusion, and innovation, the firm elevates companies and causes to influence audiences and help leaders focus on their mission.

Marcoux's founder and chief executive officer, Sandra Pérez, will join Gladius as Vice President and lead the combined firm's defense and aerospace practice. Sandra founded Marcoux Strategies after two decades developing communications for Fortune 50 companies, federal agencies, and nonprofits leading media relations, community engagement, corporate citizenship, and inclusion initiatives.

"Incorporating Marcoux Strategies capabilities and clients into our portfolio is a natural next step in our multi-year partnership, helping to accelerate our overall growth trajectory and bringing additional expertise to bear for our current and future clients," said Gladius president B.J. Talley. "Most importantly, Sandra is an absolute dynamo with strong relationships in the defense industry and someone with whom our team has enjoyed working closely over the last several years."

"Joining forces with the Gladius team honors the more than twenty clients who have trusted Marcoux Strategies with their ambitious dreams for growth and service," said Perez. "Together, we are now able to provide more capability to accelerate our clients' growth and service delivery to missions that matter."

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Gladius Communications