Gladius Securitas Offers Complimentary Red Teaming Assessments

Gladius invites security teams and MSSPs to experience continuous automated Red Teaming and identify exploitable risk and AI Blast Radius across their environments.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gladius Securitas today announced that it is offering complimentary initial Red Teaming assessments to qualified organizations and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), providing security teams with an opportunity to identify exploitable attack paths, understand their AI Blast Radius, and experience the capabilities of the Gladius AI Algorithmic Response Platform.

The complimentary assessment is designed to give organizations a direct view into exploitable risk and AI Blast Radius within their environments while demonstrating how continuous automated Red Teaming can move security beyond periodic assessments and manual, ticket-driven workflows.

Purpose-built for the modern cyber battlefield, Gladius enables organizations and MSSPs to continuously hunt threats, remediate risks, and fortify defenses through the Gladius Unified Defense Strategy. The strategy combines continuous red teaming, blue team response, and pioneered Purple Teaming into a continuous defense campaign.

"Security teams should not have to wait for the next scheduled assessment to understand what an attacker can exploit or how far that risk could extend," said Peter Bookman, CEO of Gladius Securitas. "We built Gladius to continuously hunt for exploitable risk, understand the AI Blast Radius, and turn what we find into action. We're offering this initial assessment because we want organizations to see the difference between being told where risk exists and continuously operating against it."

Experience Unified Red Teaming

Gladius offers a comprehensive range of complimentary initial red teaming assessments tailored to modern enterprise environments. Whether evaluating simple web applications, medium/complex SaaS apps, API environments, mobile applications, external network perimeters, internal network estates, cloud environments, or full red team campaigns, Gladius delivers full visibility into evolving threats across your entire digital surface.

These diverse assessments place a specific focus on identifying, mapping, and managing the AI Blast Radius alongside exploitable risks.

Gladius Unified Defense Strategy

By connecting offensive testing with defensive response through the Gladius Unified Defense Strategy, security operations transform into a continuous, proactive defense campaign.

The platform continuously:

Hunts Threats: Identifies exploitable attack paths, emerging vulnerabilities, and potential AI Blast Radius across modern environments.

Identifies exploitable attack paths, emerging vulnerabilities, and potential AI Blast Radius across modern environments. Remediates Risks: Deploys authorized Remediation Recipes to address identified risks.

Deploys authorized to address identified risks. Fortifies Defenses: Continuously validates remediation and strengthens defenses through continuous Purple Teaming and Continuous Automated Deployments.

Continuously validates remediation and strengthens defenses through continuous Purple Teaming and Continuous Automated Deployments. Continuous Autonomous Purple Teaming Campaigns: Combine continuous red teaming recipes with blue teaming recipes for response and remediation for the fastest machine speed response available anywhere

Built for MSSP Scale

The complimentary assessment also provides MSSPs with an opportunity to experience how Gladius can become part of a scalable managed security offering.

By embedding Gladius into managed security services, MSSPs can deliver continuous Red Teaming and advanced security capabilities across their customer portfolios without adding proportional operational complexity.

Gladius enables MSSPs to create repeatable security services, expand recurring platform revenue, and deliver measurable business outcomes while maintaining control over customer response workflows.

The result: enterprise-grade security at scale, without requiring enterprise-scale operational overhead.

Request a Complimentary Red Teaming Assessment

Qualified organizations and MSSPs can request an initial Red Teaming assessment at no cost.

The assessment is designed to identify exploitable attack paths, illuminate potential AI Blast Radius, and demonstrate how continuous automated Red Teaming can transform security operations from periodic testing into an active defense campaign.

Request your complimentary Red Teaming assessment:

https://gladiuscybersecurity.com/redteamoffer

About Gladius Securitas

Gladius Securitas is the AI Algorithmic Response Platform for the modern cyber battlefield. Through the Gladius Unified Defense Strategy, Gladius unifies continuous red teaming, blue team response, automated remediation, and pioneered Purple Teaming into continuous automated deployments that hunt threats, remediate risks, and fortify defenses across every environment.

Built for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and mid-market security teams, Gladius transforms security operations into scalable and measurable business outcomes.

Hunt Threats. Remediate Risks. Fortify Defenses.

Act. Contain. Control.

Media Contact

Gladius Securitas

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://gladiuscybersecurity.com

SOURCE Gladius Securitas