GLADNEY CHOSEN BY THE STATE TO LEAD NORTH TEXAS HEART GALLERY

The State of Texas has placed Gladney in charge of the successful program that helps foster kids find homes through professional photos and advocacy

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gladney Center for Adoption, one of the leading adoption agencies in the country, today announced that it has been selected by the State of Texas to administer the Heart Gallery program in 19 North Texas counties. This is the highly successful program that takes professional photos of children in foster care who are available for adoption and then creates an online gallery of these photos, as well as galleries that are then displayed in businesses and other public venues. The goal is to raise awareness and help kids find forever homes.

"We are proud the State of Texas has asked us to lead this important project," said Gladney CEO Mark Melson. "It's another recognition of the outstanding work that Gladney does in helping kids needing homes, as well as helping adoptive families and birth mothers. The Heart Gallery is a natural addition to our ongoing work. The Heart Gallery shows the beautiful faces of children in foster care who are available for adoption. And by placing the gallery online and in local businesses, we can advocate for them to a much broader audience and share their stories – all with the goal to find their forever families."

Gladney will operate the Heart Gallery in Tarrant County as well as 18 other North Texas counties, including: Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannon, Grayson, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, and Wise. In each of these counties, Gladney is working to promote a Heart Gallery of kids in that area who are in need of adoptive families.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker congratulated Gladney on the news and praised the program for its important work. She urged local businesses to "consider hosting a Heart Gallery photo display in your office."

For more on the Gladney Center for Adoption, go to https://www.adoptionsbygladney.com

For more on Heart Gallery of North Texas, go to

https://heartgallerynorthtexas.org

