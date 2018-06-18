Gladson Acquires Largest Nutrition Database, Nutritionix

The combined solutions of Gladson and Nutritionix now provide the most complete and verified product content, nutrition and allergen information available from a single-source provider; enabling businesses to publish transparent food product data that is complete, up-to-date and accurate.

"Gladson is thrilled to have Nutritionix join the Gladson family," said Paul Salay, CEO, Gladson. "Shoppers and buyers are looking for transparency and trust in the products they consume or sell, and they want details beyond the label to plan their diets and for their well-being. "Nutritionix solves this challenge for manufacturers of brands, foodservice distributors, retailers and foodservice operators by seamlessly displaying nutrition and allergen information to consumers and customers. Together, Gladson, FSEnet+ and Webcollage will provide the industry with an unmatched depth and breadth of product information for our clients from a single-source provider."

"Nutritionix is ecstatic to join Gladson because they perfectly align with our mission to make it easier for consumers to understand what they are eating, and to enable food brand manufacturers to provide full nutrition transparency," said Matt Silverman, Co-Founder, Nutritionix. "Gladson, FSEnet+ and Webcollage are well-known for their library of consumer product content and images, along with an incredible network of brand manufacturers, foodservice distributors, foodservice operator and retailer clients. Our integration gives greater capabilities for transparency to the foodservice and consumer packaged goods industry."

"The acquisition of Nutritionix enhances Gladson's leadership position in the markets we serve," said Thomas Kearney, Principal at Wicks. "Matt, Danny and the team at Nutritionix are a wonderful addition to our team, and we look forward to continuing to invest in the combined company to deliver the most comprehensive product information solution available in the market today."

In March, Gladson acquired both FSEnet+, a GS1 GDSN certified data management and syndication provider, and Webcollage, the leading cloud platform for managing and publishing rich product information across a vast network of retailer sites globally. Combined with Gladson's industry-leading digital content hub of consumer goods product information and images, the four companies together represent the industry's only single-source provider of consumer product information and content from supply chain to end customer utilization, offering a powerful end-to-end product content experience across multiple industries.

Wicks and Gladson were advised by Winston & Strawn LLP on the transactions.

About Gladson

Gladson's digital asset management and product information management solutions enable the most efficient and accurate transfer of information across the brand and retailer ecosystem on the market today. Clients are able to increase in-store and eCommerce sales with Gladson's detailed and verified product information that helps shoppers in their buying decisions, while its store optimization services enable attractive and effective store and shelf layouts to facilitate the path to purchase.

Gladson's enterprise-ready digital content feeds eCommerce, space planning, category management, store optimization, marketing, advertising, supply chain, market research, mobile applications, master data management and other critical business processes and systems. For more information, visit www.gladson.com.

About Nutritionix

Nutritionix is helping millions of people understand nutrition every single day through greater transparency of grocery, restaurant and common foods. The Nutritionix platform and set of interactive tools allows restaurant brands to organize and publish nutrition data to their customers, supplying data to thousands of nutrition apps and websites. Nutritionix is based in Washington D.C. For more information, visit www.nutritionix.com

About Wicks

Wicks Capital Partners (http://www.wicksgroup.com) is a private investment firm based in New York City that invests in lower-middle-market companies operating in selected segments of the information industries. Since its founding in 1989, Wicks has invested over $1 billion of capital in more than 30 platform companies and approximately 100 add-on acquisitions. The firm has applied a consistent investment strategy since its founding, partnering with high-quality, experienced management teams to build businesses organically and through acquisitions.

