Gladson to Capture Product Imagery & Specification Details for Walgreens

"We've worked in tandem with Walgreens to understand their evolving needs in serving the customers," said Justin Hartanov, Gladson chief commercial officer. "It was truly a combined effort to design an integrated content solution that will help Walgreens care for its customers in-store and online."

Gladson recently acquired FSEnet+, a certified GDSN data pool, and Webcollage, the leading cloud-based platform for manufacturers to manage and publish rich product information across a vast network of retailer sites globally.

Together, these three organizations offer a true single source for end-to-end digital content creation, management and distribution. Clients will now receive greater access to expanded rich media content, the largest brand, and retailer network in the industry; and greater brand flexibility and control for capturing, creating, and distributing product content, all integrated under a single organization.

About Gladson

Gladson's digital asset management and product information management solutions enable the most efficient and accurate transfer of information across the brand and retailer ecosystem on the market today. Clients are able to increase in-store and ecommerce sales with Gladson's detailed and verified product information that helps shoppers in their buying decisions, while its store optimization services enable attractive and effective store and shelf layouts to facilitate the path to purchase.

Gladson's enterprise-ready digital content feeds ecommerce, space planning, category management, store optimization, marketing, advertising, supply chain, market research, mobile applications, master data management, and other critical business processes. For more information, visit www.gladson.com.

